France Legend Thierry Henry Joins FOX Sports as FIFA World Cup 2026 Analyst

A World Cup champion with France. A Champions League winner with Barcelona. An iconic Invincible with Arsenal.

Thierry Henry is a soccer legend, making him a perfect addition to FOX Sports ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FOX Sports announced Thursday that Henry will join the network’s broadcast team as a lead analyst for the most anticipated event on next year’s calendar. The announcement was made by FOX Sports President of Production & Operations/Executive Producer Brad Zager.

"Thierry Henry’s name is synonymous with the best of the beautiful game," said Zager. "As one of soccer’s elite, we are elated to add Thierry's distinguished resume to our talent roster for the biggest World Cup ever and for viewers to hear from this renowned champion throughout next summer's historic tournament."

Henry will make his FOX Sports debut on Friday, Dec. 5, when the network presents the FIFA World Cup draw with 3 ½ hours of live coverage starting at 11:30 AM ET on FOX. That event, which will be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., will determine the groups for next summer's 48-team extravaganza.

"It’s an honor and privilege to be part of the World Cup coverage for FOX Sports. For me, the World Cup is the ultimate sporting event and to join the team and still have some involvement in the tournament, fills me with a great deal of excitement. The draw in Washington tomorrow means we are close to the start. I can’t wait."

Recognized as one of the best strikers ever, Henry is one of the greatest goalscorers in France’s history with 51 goals in 123 career appearances and set a club record 228 goals with Arsenal in the Premier League. He is the first player to ever win back-to-back European Golden Boots and the first player to ever win Domestic Golden Boots three years in succession. Two consecutive English Player of the Year Awards and five French Player of the Year Awards (all feats never to have been achieved before) are also just a few of Henry’s impressive accolades.

His decorated career as an attacking forward featured countless all-time great moments for several European clubs, most notably at Arsenal, where he rewrote record books. He also played at AS Monaco, Juventus, and Barcelona. In 2010, he announced his arrival in the United States signing with Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls, where he would go on to make 122 appearances and score 14 game-winning goals in four years with the club, winning the Shield in 2013.

Henry played in four FIFA World Cup tournaments with France representing the national team in 1998, where he helped France win in its home country, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He announced his retirement from professional soccer in 2014. Since retiring, Henry has featured for club and country as a coach managing AS Monaco and Montreal Impact on the club side, as well as the Belgium national team and French U21 and U23 Olympic teams, the latter which won the silver medal in Paris 2024. He’s also earned critical acclaim for his work as a commentator and analyst in the U.K. and U.S.

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App. The 69-match presentation on FOX is the most ever in broadcast television history and more than doubles the tournament matches on broadcast in 2022.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, the 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.