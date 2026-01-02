The 10 Best Goals of Zlatan Ibrahimović's Legendary Career

The man, the myth, the Lion. When it comes to mixing spectacular goals with iconic one-liners, Zlatan Ibrahimović is in a tier of his own.

He retired as Sweden's all-time leading scorer, but the man from Malmö made his mark in a career that spanned some of the most iconic clubs in Europe: Ajax, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Italy's three biggest sides (Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan). And of course, he barnstormed MLS in two unforgettable seasons with the LA Galaxy.

Now that the mighty Zlatan joins FOX Sports as an analyst ahead of the 2026 World Cup, let's revisit the 10 best goals that etched his name among the best to have ever played – along with a couple honorable mentions that are worth highlighting.

Not only is the FIFA World Cup coming to FOX this summer… so is Zlatan. You’re welcome, America. #ZLATANonFOX

Honorable Mention: Sweden vs. Denmark (2015)

Denmark fans were hoping they could send Zlatan into an early retirement in the Euro 2016 playoffs. Instead, Ibrahimović showed them why he was still one of the world's top strikers.

"There was the thought that this would send me into retirement," Ibrahimović said at the time. "I sent their entire country into retirement."

Honorable Mention: PSG vs. Anderlecht (2019)

Despite never winning the Champions League, Ibrahimović is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the tournament's history with 48 goals in the competition. His most iconic is this one against Anderlecht in 2019, where he hits it on the volley and blasts it to the top left corner of the net — the keeper didn't stand a chance.

10. Sweden vs. France (2012)

Sweden never made it to the knockout stage of a major international tournament during the Zlatan Era, but it was to no fault of his own. Ibrahimović scored six goals in three European Championships, with his most famous one being this volley against France.

9. AC Milan vs. Fiorentina (2010)

Zlatan doesn't need teammates to set up his bicycle kicks; he can just put the ball in the air himself! Milan went on to win the match 1-0, and win the 2010-11 Serie A title. Ibrahimović didn't lead the league in scoring that season, but he was one of three Milan players with a team-high 14 goals during the campaign.

8. Sweden vs Hungary (2009)

Sweden needed all the help it could get to qualify for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, and Ibrahimović did all that he could, securing a 2-1 victory over Hungary in qualifying with a last-minute goal. Unfortunately, Sweden fell just short of reaching the tournament.

7. PSG vs Marseille (2012)

Ibrahimović had both goals in PSG's instant classic against their bitter rivals Marseille in 2012, but his thunderous strike with the outside part of his foot from an impossible angle is the one that has stood the test of time.

6. Inter vs. Bologna (2008)

Ibrahimović finished off a perfect assist from Adriano to give Inter the 2-1 win over Bologna. Inter were crowned champions of Italy in that campaign, and Ibrahimović finished the year as the league's leading scorer with 25 goals.

5. PSG vs. Bastia (2013)

There were stretches of Ibrahimović's career where it seemed that the back of his foot was as accurate as the top part of it, and this goal in the French Ligue 1 is a prime example.

4. Sweden vs. Italy (2004)

Ibrahimović's cheeky backheel was the difference between Sweden winning their group and elimination at Euro 2004. The goal secured a point for Sweden against Italy, giving them five points to top Group C and eliminating the Italians.

3. LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (2018)

As FOX Sports lead soccer analyst Stu Holden aptly proclaimed, "LAFC. Has. Just. Been. Zlatan'ed."

Joining the Galaxy in 2018, Ibrahimović made his MLS debut as a second-half substitute in the first-ever edition of the "El Trafico" derby with LAFC. Moments after taking the pitch, Ibrahimović launched a long-distance rainbow right into the net. He would then score the game-winner in stoppage time of the 4-3 epic. It remains arguably the best MLS debut ever.

2. Ajax vs. NAC Breda (2004)

Ibrahimović once joked that he was going to compete as a solo federation in a World Cup. With this iconic goal with Ajax, it would have made anyone believe that he could.

1. Sweden vs. England (2012)

The one goal that stands above the rest in Ibrahimović's career is his unbelievable 30-yeard bicycle kick against England during an international friendly in 2012 — one of the four goals he scored in Sweden's 4-2 win. His was cemented in soccer history with the Puskás Award in 2013, given to the year's best goal.