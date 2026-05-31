FIFA Men's World Cup
Lamine Yamal Was 'Afraid' His Injury Would Rule Him Out Of The World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

Lamine Yamal Was 'Afraid' His Injury Would Rule Him Out Of The World Cup

Updated May. 31, 2026 2:38 p.m. ET

Lamine Yamal was scared of missing the World Cup after injuring his hamstring and prayed that he could recover in time.

Yamal is expected to be fit for the tournament that begins on June 11 in North America. He injured his left hamstring while converting a penalty kick with Barcelona in a Spanish league match on April 22.

"I never had a hamstring injury like that but I knew that it wasn’t going to be a short recovery time," Yamal said in an interview with the Spanish soccer federation published on Sunday. "I was afraid that it was something serious or that it could relapse and that I would miss the World Cup."

The 18-year-old Yamal went down after converting a first-half penalty kick in the game against Celta Vigo. He scored and immediately looked to the bench to signal he was hurt. He dropped to the ground as his teammates arrived to celebrate, then appeared to grab the back of his left leg.

"I remember the play in which I got injured," Yamal said. "I was praying inside for it not to be serious, for it to be a cramp or something like that, because I knew the World Cup was very close."

(Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said last week after including Yamal in his World Cup squad that the forward was expected to be ready to play either the first or second Spain match. La Roja will debut against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta. It then faces Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta and Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Yamal is expected to lead the Spain squad that will try to win its second world title. It won the World Cup for the first time in South Africa in 2010.

"The moment has finally arrived," Yamal said. "I think that ever since the European Championship ended, we’ve all been thinking about this day, and we are all very excited. We will enter the tournament as the European champions, and we are going to give it everything we have."

Spain officially began its World Cup preparations on Saturday in Madrid. Some 2,000 people watched the team's first training session on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster: The 26 Players Ready To Make History

USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster: The 26 Players Ready To Make History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes