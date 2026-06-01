English Premier League
Arsenal Eyes Marcus Rashford As Barcelona, Man United Talks Stall
English Premier League

Arsenal Eyes Marcus Rashford As Barcelona, Man United Talks Stall

Updated Jun. 1, 2026 6:53 p.m. ET

Arsenal could be set to launch a move for Marcus Rashford as Mikel Arteta looks to overhaul his attacking options this summer. 

The Manchester United forward has enjoyed a productive loan spell at Barcelona, but financial constraints in Catalonia have opened the door for a potential return to the Premier League with the Gunners.

Gunners Alert As Rashford Future Hangs In Balance

Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination for Rashford this summer, with the forward’s entourage believing the Gunners could "come knocking" if the price is right, according to Daily Mail

The Manchester United-owned star has spent the season on loan at Barcelona, where he has revitalized his career under Hansi Flick, but financial constraints at the Camp Nou have cast doubt on a permanent stay.

While Rashford remains happy in Spain, Barcelona are reportedly reluctant to trigger their £26 million permanent purchase option due financial constraint. 

This uncertainty has alerted several European heavyweights, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich all keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old’s situation as he prepares to permanently sever ties with United.

Arteta Demands 'Ambitious' Summer Business

The links to Rashford come at a time when Arteta is demanding significant investment from the Arsenal board. 

Following a heartbreaking Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the Spaniard has urged the club to act decisively in the market to ensure they remain competitive at the highest level.

Arteta stated: "We start to make some very important decisions if we want to reach another level. And we're going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it's going to demand to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart."

Barcelona’s Financial Dilemma Despite Rashford Impact

The situation is complicated by the fact that Barcelona are genuinely pleased with Rashford's output. 

Sporting director Deco recently praised the attacker's professionalism and his ability to adapt to Flick’s system, noting that he had successfully filled the void left by other stars during his time in Catalonia.

Speaking about the forward's contribution, Deco told BBC Sport: "Marcus has helped us a lot because he came on loan, it is not easy to come on loan as a player like him because he is a top player. He helped us a lot because he had the responsibility to replace Raphinha, it is not easy but he did very well." Despite this, the arrival of Rashford's international teammate Anthony Gordon for €80m has tightened the budget further, leaving the 28-year-old in limbo.

Arsenal's Wider Transfer Strategy Revealed

Rashford is not the only name on Arsenal's list as they look to bolster their ranks. The report also notes that the club is scouting Real Madrid teenager Victor Valdepenas and Newcastle duo Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali

There is also a brewing battle with Manchester United over Leicester City’s 16-year-old sensation Jeremy Monga, as the Gunners look to secure the best young talent in England.

With a projected revenue nearing £770m, the Kroenke family are expected to back Arteta’s vision. While the primary target remains a marquee striker like Julián Alvarez, the possibility of securing Rashford, who netted 14 goals for Barça last term, represents a versatile and proven Premier League option that could elevate the Gunners' attacking rotations next season.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).

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