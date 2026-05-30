'London's Home Of Trophies': Chelsea Mocks Arsenal After Champions League Loss

Chelsea wasted no time in reminding Arsenal of the hierarchy in the capital following the Gunners' devastating Champions League final defeat on Saturday. As Mikel Arteta's side fell at the final hurdle against Paris Saint-Germain, the Blues took to social media to deliver a cold-blooded reminder of their own European pedigree.

Blues twist the knife on social media

The bitter rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal reached a fever pitch on Saturday night, but not because of a match played between the two. Instead, it was Chelsea’s social media team who sparked a firestorm by brutally mocking Arsenal’s failure to secure their first-ever Champions League title in Budapest.

While the Arsenal players were still reeling from their penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea’s official Instagram account posted an advertisement for their stadium tours. The post pointedly read: "Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies", accompanied by two star emojis – representing their two European cups – and a prominent image of the Champions League trophy itself.

Gunners suffer continental heartbreak

It was a night of utter despair for the red half of north London. Despite a resilient performance that saw the match finish

The timing of Chelsea's post was particularly clinical, appearing online almost the exact moment Gabriel’s missed penalty confirmed Arsenal’s defeat. It was a cheeky reminder that Chelsea remain the only club in London to have hoisted the most prestigious trophy in European club football, a fact they clearly intend to keep at the forefront of the conversation.

Arteta and Rice left devastated

While the social media banter raged, the mood in the Arsenal camp was understandably sombre. Mikel Arteta struggled to hide his disappointment at the manner of the defeat. The Gunners boss noted: "It's very tough to accept when you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final and you lose it on penalty kicks. It's a difficult one." He later added: "For sure, what I said to the players and the staff, if I tell them one million 'thank you's it is not enough. It's not because if what we've won, it's the joy that we've had every day."

Midfielder Declan Rice was equally gutted, having seen his first season at the Emirates end without the ultimate prize. Rice reflected: "It's gutting. It's devastating to lose the Champions League final on penalties. But an incredible season. We gave it absolutely everything. It's a lottery and that's football. Some of the best teams ever have lost on penalties in finals. We win together, we lose together and I'm so proud of this group and these boys. What a season. It's been incredible. I'm obviously gutted but it's been an incredible journey this season. We'll be back."

London's European hierarchy remains

The result ensures that Chelsea remain the only club in the English capital to have ever lifted the Champions League trophy, doing so twice in 2012 and 2021. For Arsenal, the loss continues a painful trend; they have now reached two finals in their history and lost both, following their 2006 defeat to Barcelona. The Gunners also hold the unwanted record of having played the most games in the competition’s history — 226 matches — without ever tasting glory.

Chelsea fans were quick to point out that even former Blue Kai Havertz, who scored the opener in Budapest, couldn't help Arsenal end their drought. Havertz was the man who netted the winner for Chelsea in their 2021 final victory over Manchester City, but his early strike this time was cancelled out by an Ousmane Dembele penalty. As things stand, the hierarchy in London remains unchanged in the eyes of the Stamford Bridge faithful, who took great delight in their club's prompt response to the Gunners' misery.