Arsenal's Jurrien Timber Could Miss UCL Final, World Cup Due To Injury

Ronald Koeman has delivered a concerning update on Jurrien Timber’s fitness.

The Arsenal defender is battling a groin problem and may miss the Champions League final - with his participation at the World Cup also now uncertain.

Koeman delivers grim update on Timber’s fitness

Timber faces an uncertain end to the season after Netherlands boss Koeman issued a worrying update on the defender’s condition.

The 24-year-old has been struggling with a groin injury that has kept him out of action for Arsenal during a crucial stage of their campaign.

Timber has not featured since limping out of Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton on March 14.

His absence has forced manager Mikel Arteta to adjust his defensive options as the club pushes for major honors.

The Gunners still have two key matches remaining: a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace and the Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Koeman casts doubt over defender’s return

Koeman acknowledged that Timber’s recovery remains uncertain as the season approaches its climax and international tournaments loom.

"Jurrien has been dealing with this for quite some time," Koeman told Ziggo program Rondo. "He is now training up again to see if he can make the Champions League final and if he is available for the World Cup. It doesn’t look rosy at the moment."

Injury blow comes at crucial stage of season

Timber had become an important part of Arsenal’s defensive system in this season, appearing in 43 matches in all competitions. However, his groin injury has arrived at the worst possible time.

Arsenal are closing in on their first league title in 22 years while also preparing for the biggest European match in the club’s recent history.

For Timber personally, the stakes are equally high. Missing the Champions League final would be a major disappointment, but Koeman’s comments suggest his participation at the upcoming World Cup could also be at risk.

Race against time for Arsenal defender

Arsenal will first focus on their final league fixture against Palace before turning their attention to the Champions League final against PSG.

Meanwhile, Timber is continuing his recovery and training in a bid to return before the World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).