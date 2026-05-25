AC Milan Fires Allegri, CEO Furlani For 'Unequivocal Failure' Of A Season

AC Milan fired coach Massimiliano Allegri and CEO Giorgio Furlani on Monday after what it deemed "an unequivocal failure" of a season.

The team's U.S. owner, RedBird, cleaned house a day after Milan missed out on a Champions League berth by one point after blowing a 1-0 lead and losing at home to also-ran Cagliari 2-1. The Rossoneri were booed off the field by their own fans.

Milan spent much of Serie A in the top two positions and fighting for the title but a run of only two wins in its last eight matches dropped it to fifth on Sunday, the last day of the season.

"The final stretch was completely inconsistent with the performance up to that point, with last night’s disappointing loss in the final game turning the season into an unequivocal failure," RedBird said in a statement.

"It is now time for change and a comprehensive reorganization of football operations. Effective immediately, we are parting ways with CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, head coach Massimiliano Allegri and technical director Geoffrey Moncada. We thank each one for their hard work and dedication to AC Milan during their respective tenures."

RedBird kept only special adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Allegri’s conservative tactics ultimately choked the team's creative spark down the stretch.

Key attackers, including United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic—who finished the Serie A campaign with 8 goals and 4 assists—found themselves starved of service during a collapse that saw Milan win just two of their final eight matches.

Allegri returned to Milan last year tasked with taking the Rossoneri back to the Champions League after the team finished eighth in Serie A the previous season. Allegri oversaw 42 matches resulting in 22 victories, 10 draws and 10 defeats.

RedBird managing partner Gerry Cardinale is now expected to work closely with Ibrahimovic to restructure the club, including choosing a coach, CEO and sporting director.

"Further announcements regarding the next appointments will be made in due course — with the goal to be ready and well prepared for the next season," the statement concluded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.