Rafael Leão To Premier League? AC Milan Winger Picks Man United As Favorite Team

AC Milan winger Rafael Leão has sparked intense transfer speculation after publicly naming Manchester United as the English club he likes to watch most. The Portuguese attacker faces an increasingly uncertain future at the San Siro following the Rossoneri's failure to qualify for the Champions League, which could force the Italian giants to cash in.

Transfer rumors intensify

Speculation surrounding Leao has intensified after the forward expressed his concrete admiration for United during an appearance on the Cernucci podcast. The Premier League giants have been linked with the Portuguese attacker in several transfer windows over the years as they hunt for an elite, match-winning winger. The transfer links have gained significant traction because Milan failed to secure Champions League qualification for next season, putting immense pressure on the club's hierarchy to balance the books.

Winger reveals English preference

When asked during his podcast appearance if he watched much of the Premier League, the international forward stated: "Yeah, of course." Asked further if there were any particular teams that he watched, Leao said: "No, I like United. I like United because my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. So back then I used to watch them. And, yeah, I used to watch Manchester United. I like Arsenal also. Arsenal, yeah."

Despite this admission, reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport indicated that the 26-year-old remains eager to redeem himself in Italy, having already told senior club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic that he wants to stay at Milan to put a difficult campaign behind him.

Financial pressure triggers assessment

Despite Leao's preference to stay, the Rossoneri owners view the winger as an expendable asset and are willing to listen to market offers. Milan finished fifth in Serie A, and the minor revenue generated from the Europa League will not be enough to satisfy financial demands without engaging in player trading. Furthermore, the sacking of Massimiliano Allegri has left a tactical void; his rigid 3-5-2 system forced Leao into an unnatural central role rather than his favoured position on the wing.

World Cup campaign approaches

The attacker must quickly put this club uncertainty aside after being named in Portugal's provisional 27-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. Roberto Martinez's side face a unique tournament test in Group K, where they will come up against DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia. Once the international tournament concludes, Leao's club future will depend entirely on the tactical vision of Allegri's successor and whether the new manager demands that the board keep him.