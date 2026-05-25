Lionel Messi To Lazio? Former Barcelona Teammate Reveals His Pitch

Ex-Barcelona winger Pedro has disclosed that he actively tried to persuade former teammates, including Lionel Messi and David de Gea, to join Lazio. Following an emotional final match for the Serie A club on Saturday, the 38-year-old Spanish winger reflected on his efforts to reunite with star names in the Italian capital, highlighting a desire to share the fans' passion with them.

Emotional farewell ends legendary Lazio run

Pedro has bid an emotional farewell to Lazio after playing his final match for the club against Pisa on Saturday evening, signing off with a goal in a comeback victory. Speaking in an interview with the club's official YouTube channel, the Spaniard confirmed his adventure in the Italian capital has come to an end after an impressive stint. Across his time in Rome, the 38-year-old made 209 appearances, scoring 39 goals. However, it was a tough campaign for the team, as Lazio have finished ninth in Serie A and have completely failed to qualify for any European competitions.

Ambitious transfer attempts for global stars

While focused on the pitch, Pedro admits to playing unofficial recruiter, revealing Messi, David de Gea and Jordi Alba as players he tried bringing to Lazio. "I always tried," Pedro said when asked whether he had ever come close to convincing a former team-mate to join. "Even with Messi, obviously it was not easy (laughs). Then Jordi Alba and De Gea when they were free agents. I also remember speaking about Bartra with Sarri. And David Luiz. I would have loved to let them experience the passion of our fans."

A glittering career of unmatched success

Pedro departs Italian football boasting one of the most decorated CVs in the history of the sport. The veteran winger is a one-time World Cup winner and European Championship with Spain, having lifted the trophies in 2010 and 2012 respectively. At club level, his golden era with Barcelona saw him win three Champions League titles, five La Liga titles, and two Club World Cups. He also enjoyed massive success in England with Chelsea, winning one Premier League crown, the Europa League, and an FA Cup.

What next for the Spanish veteran?

Having concluded his incredible time in Italy, the veteran is yet to confirm his next move. He called for unity among Lazio players, staff and fans as he sent his parting message. "The first thing is to find union again between the squad, fans and club, all pulling in the same direction," Pedro said. "I am certain that in a few years Lazio will return to winning trophies and fighting for Europe. And I hope to come back one day to help."