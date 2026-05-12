LaLiga
Sergio Ramos-Led Investment Group Secures Sevilla Ownership
LaLiga

Sergio Ramos-Led Investment Group Secures Sevilla Ownership

Updated May. 12, 2026 4:28 p.m. ET

Sergio Ramos and investment firm Five Eleven Capital have reached a landmark agreement in principle to acquire Sevilla FC after a decisive period of intense negotiations. 

This breakthrough follows a comprehensive five-month process and an extensive due diligence audit, potentially marking a transformative new era for the historic Andalusian club.

Breakthrough in Seville

According to Marca, an agreement in principle for the sale of Sevilla was finalized following a two-hour meeting between Ramos, Five Eleven Capital CEO Martin Ink, and the club’s majority shareholders. 

This followed a marathon nine-hour session the previous day to iron out details of a process that began in mid-January. 

The deal remains pending final paperwork and notarization, successfully navigating a rigorous due diligence audit by KPMG that had deterred previous bidders.

Sporting expertise secured

While Ramos and his brother Rene departed the meeting with smiles and thumbs-up gestures, the executive structure for the new era is already taking shape. 

Marc Boixasa, a seasoned professional with a decade of experience at City Football Group and Al-Hilal, has been identified as the sporting director for the Five Eleven ecosystem. 

He will be supported by the director of operations, Jesus Zamorano, as the group prepares to implement a modernized administrative framework once the official handover is complete.

Legendary homecoming

The takeover places Ramos in a pivotal role at his boyhood club, where he will influence both sporting and strategic decision-making as an owner. 

However, Spanish regulations prohibit active players from holding ownership stakes in the same league, effectively forcing the 40-year-old into retirement or a move abroad. 

Having progressed through Sevilla's academy before a legendary career with Real Madrid and Spain, Ramos's transition into the boardroom signals a full-circle return to his roots.

Survival and transition

Sevilla currently occupies the 13th position in La Liga, accumulating 40 points from 35 matches, and they find themselves in a precarious situation, only three points above Alaves in the relegation zone. 

Wednesday's trip to Villarreal is a critical fixture for their survival, as the boardroom transition proceeds toward the May 31 deadline for the exclusive negotiation period.

share
Get more from the LaLiga Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes