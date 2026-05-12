Sergio Ramos-Led Investment Group Secures Sevilla Ownership
Sergio Ramos and investment firm Five Eleven Capital have reached a landmark agreement in principle to acquire Sevilla FC after a decisive period of intense negotiations.
This breakthrough follows a comprehensive five-month process and an extensive due diligence audit, potentially marking a transformative new era for the historic Andalusian club.
Breakthrough in Seville
According to Marca, an agreement in principle for the sale of Sevilla was finalized following a two-hour meeting between Ramos, Five Eleven Capital CEO Martin Ink, and the club’s majority shareholders.
This followed a marathon nine-hour session the previous day to iron out details of a process that began in mid-January.
The deal remains pending final paperwork and notarization, successfully navigating a rigorous due diligence audit by KPMG that had deterred previous bidders.
Sporting expertise secured
While Ramos and his brother Rene departed the meeting with smiles and thumbs-up gestures, the executive structure for the new era is already taking shape.
Marc Boixasa, a seasoned professional with a decade of experience at City Football Group and Al-Hilal, has been identified as the sporting director for the Five Eleven ecosystem.
He will be supported by the director of operations, Jesus Zamorano, as the group prepares to implement a modernized administrative framework once the official handover is complete.
Legendary homecoming
The takeover places Ramos in a pivotal role at his boyhood club, where he will influence both sporting and strategic decision-making as an owner.
However, Spanish regulations prohibit active players from holding ownership stakes in the same league, effectively forcing the 40-year-old into retirement or a move abroad.
Having progressed through Sevilla's academy before a legendary career with Real Madrid and Spain, Ramos's transition into the boardroom signals a full-circle return to his roots.
Survival and transition
Sevilla currently occupies the 13th position in La Liga, accumulating 40 points from 35 matches, and they find themselves in a precarious situation, only three points above Alaves in the relegation zone.
Wednesday's trip to Villarreal is a critical fixture for their survival, as the boardroom transition proceeds toward the May 31 deadline for the exclusive negotiation period.
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