Arsenal Wins The Premier League; Man City's Draw Ends 22-Year Title Drought

Arsenal have officially secured the Premier League title after Manchester City's draw at Bournemouth handed the Gunners an unassailable four-point lead with just one game remaining.

Mikel Arteta's relentless side can finally celebrate a historic triumph that brings an end to over two decades of agonizing near-misses and north London heartbreak.

Record This Season: Set-Piece Kings

Arsenal's march to the crown has been defined by tactical discipline and an unprecedented efficiency from dead-ball situations.

The Gunners officially established themselves as the undisputed set-piece kings of English football this season, breaking records by scoring their 18th Premier League goal from a corner routine.

This lethal trait was perfectly personified in their penultimate match against Burnley, where Bukayo Saka’s pinpoint inswinging delivery found Kai Havertz, who rose highest to power home a towering header and secure a crucial 1-0 victory at the Emirates.

End Of Long Absence From The Podium

This monumental coronation officially brings a painful 22-year wait for a top-flight league title to an end.

The last time Arsenal actually lifted the famous trophy was back in the 2003-04 season, when Arsene Wenger’s legendary 'Invincibles' went an entire campaign undefeated.

Generations of Arsenal fans have grown up longing for that golden era to return, and after enduring years of setbacks, Arteta’s visionary leadership has finally allowed this resilient modern-day squad to write their own glorious chapter in the club's folklore.

However, this historic triumph did not come easily; it follows years of relentless heartbreak for the Gunners, who spent the last three seasons launching fierce title charges that ultimately ended in bitter disappointment as they lost out to the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Arsenal Avoid Final Day Drama

By wrapping up the championship with a game to spare, Arsenal completely avoided the agonizing tension of final-day drama.

Manchester City's unexpected slip-up against a resilient Bournemouth side at the Vitality Stadium left them on 78 points, while Arsenal’s impressive tally of 82 points mathematically ended the title race with a four-point gap.

After grinding out a gritty, nervous win against relegated Burnley, the final match of the season will serve as a glorious victory lap for the north London side, turning Sunday’s away trip to face Crystal Palace into a purely celebratory occasion for the newly crowned champions.

Double Dream: Premier League & Champions League titles

With the Premier League trophy safely secured, the football world is now asking: can this extraordinary Arsenal squad complete a historic Premier League and Champions League double?

Arteta has built a rock-solid foundation, marshaled by the incomparable Declan Rice in midfield and a watertight defense that has choked the life out of Europe's finest.

The Gunners look utterly unstoppable, and they are now just one step away from ultimate European glory as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Adding the Champions League trophy to their domestic crown would solidify this team as one of the greatest eras in football history.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).