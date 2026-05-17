Bruno Fernandes Ties Thierry Henry, Kevin De Bruyne's EPL Assist Record

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has officially etched his name into the Premier League history books after equaling the all-time record for assists in a single season.

The Portugal international reached the milestone during United's clash with Nottingham Forest, moving level with two of the division's greatest-ever icons.

Joining the elite club

The Portugal international has been in sensational form throughout the campaign, serving as the primary creative engine for Michael Carrick's side.

By reaching 20 assists, he has moved level with Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, who set the benchmark in 2002-03, and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, who matched it during the 2019-20 season.

Fernandes has enjoyed a fine season, earning him the FWA Footballer of the Year award ahead of Declan Rice and others.

His creative output has been the bedrock of United's tactical setup, and achieving this feat puts him in an exclusive bracket alongside the best playmakers to ever grace the English game.

Chasing down the milestones

The journey to 20 assists has been a steady climb for Fernandes, who recently moved past Mesut Özil to take sole possession of third place on the all-time list for a single season.

He secured his 20th assist by setting up Bryan Mbeumo with a pinpoint cross from the right wing against Nottingham Forest, finally matching the tally set by Henry in 2002-03 and De Bruyne in 2019-20.

Fernandes had moved to 19 assists this term after teeing up Benjamin Sesko in United's 2-1 win against Brentford, but he was forced to wait for his 20th after being denied an assist against Liverpool.

Fernandes admits record is "in my mind"

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool match, Fernandes admitted the record had been something he was thinking about.

"Of course it's in my mind, I won't lie about that," Fernandes told former United defender Gary Neville, in a Sky Sports interview.

The midfielder’s honesty highlights the significance of joining the elite company of the league's greatest creators.

"It wasn't in the beginning but now I'm one behind them [Henry and De Bruyne], I think about it," he continued.

"It's something that I think about because we are talking about Kevin and Thierry, they were two of the best players that the Premier League has seen in a long, long time. Having the chance to be up there with their names — just for this category, let's not talk about the rest they have done in the Premier League — is very good and I'm very proud of that."

Gerrard and United milestones

Beyond the overall record, another milestone is within touching distance as Fernandes has 10 Premier League assists from set-piece situations.

Steven Gerrard holds the record for dead-ball assists, with 11 in 2013-14.

Fernandes, who is tied with Muzzy Izzet in second for the most set-play assists in a season, can match Gerrard with one more or go past him with another two across the final 90 minutes of action.

The achievement is even more remarkable considering his first assist of the campaign didn't arrive until 19 October, when he set up Harry Maguire at Anfield.

He is now on 102 assists in all competitions for United, and is only the fourth player to reach this milestone for the club, after Ryan Giggs (249), Wayne Rooney (127) and David Beckham (115).