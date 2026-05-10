Manchester City's Phil Foden To Sign New Long-Term Extension

Phil Foden has reportedly reached a definitive decision regarding his Manchester City future after attracting significant interest from rival clubs across Europe.

Despite a recent dip in form, the England international is set to commit his long-term peak years to the Etihad Stadium with a lucrative new contract agreement.

Cityzens move to secure star man until 2030

City are edging closer to finalising a new long-term contract for Foden, effectively ending the hopes of several Premier League and European giants who were monitoring his situation.

The 25-year-old’s current deal was fast approaching its final year, creating a window of opportunity for rival sides to potentially tempt the academy graduate away from his boyhood club.

However, Foden has opted to stay put, with an agreement in principle now reached to extend his stay at the Etihad until 2030.

The new deal also includes an option for a further 12 months, which would keep the playmaker in Manchester until he is 31 years old.

Despite reports of interest from abroad, the Stockport-born midfielder has remained steadfast in his desire to continue his journey under the City hierarchy.

Transfer rivals put on red alert by dip in form

The uncertainty regarding Foden's future was heightened by a challenging run of form during the 2025-26 campaign.

The creative midfielder has struggled for output recently, registering just one goal contribution in his last 25 appearances for the club.

His last goal came against Crystal Palace back in mid-December, a stat that had led some to wonder if a change of scenery was on the horizon.

"If there was any indication that Phil Foden was not planning to sign a new contract at Man City, there would have been a number of clubs at home and abroad who would have been interested in the England international," Football Insider have explained.

"It was always going to be the case that both parties were happy to continue their relationship together. Foden is a City boy through and through."

Guardiola maintains faith in academy graduate

Despite the statistical slump, Pep Guardiola and the City staff remain fully convinced that Foden is the cornerstone of the club's next era.

With senior figures like Bernardo Silva and John Stones expected to depart this summer, securing Foden was viewed as a non-negotiable priority for the sporting department to maintain continuity within the squad.

"Maybe he has had a bit of a dip in form this season, but City are still fully behind him and counting on him for their long-term future as well, that’s why they’re gonna give him this new contract until 2030 with an option of another year," Football Insider added.

"He’s got a big role to play for City and they would have been loath to see one of their own academy products move on to another club, so they’ll be happy now that they’ve agreed this new contract in principle."

Rodri future remains uncertain

While Foden's future appears settled, the same cannot be said for midfield anchor Rodri.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has endured an injury-ravaged season, making only 16 Premier League starts, and has just one year remaining on his current deal.

There is growing speculation that the Spaniard could be part of a wider midfield overhaul alongside the departing Silva.

Rodri has previously been vocal about his admiration for certain projects, admitting that he would be unable to turn down a move to Real Madrid if the opportunity arose.

With talks over a contract extension yet to begin, City face the very real prospect of losing their midfield general at the same time they celebrate Foden's renewed commitment to the cause.