Erling Haaland Wins Third Golden Boot To Match Harry Kane, Alan Shearer

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland secured his third Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons on Sunday.

Despite missing Pep Guardiola's final game as City closed out their campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa, the Norwegian scored 27 goals in 35 appearances this term, joining Alan Shearer and Harry Kane as a three-time Golden Boot winner.

Haaland Secures Golden Boot Despite Missing Villa Defeat

Haaland was left out of the squad for a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday as City celebrated Guardiola's trophy-laden 10-year reign in his final match.

Despite this absence, the prolific forward won the Golden Boot, finishing ahead of Brentford's Igor Thiago, who scored 22 goals to earn a Brazil World Cup call-up.

This milestone means the City talisman trails only Mohamed Salah and Thierry Henry, who are the only players to win the accolade four times.

Haaland's incredible campaign consisted of 2,959 minutes in the top flight, adding to a formidable total of 38 goals in 52 matches across all competitions this season.

Sensational Form Builds Upon Previous Record-Breaking Campaigns

Haaland previously secured the award in the 2023-24 season with 27 goals, following a record-breaking debut in 2022-23 when he scored an unprecedented 36 goals to become the highest single-season scorer in the history of the competition.

In total, the clinical talisman has scored 162 goals in 198 appearances during his phenomenal career with City, where he has already been crowned a two-time Premier League champion.

Title Heartbreak For City

His importance to the squad was emphasised during a rare lean spell around the turn of the year, which arguably cost his team the title.

Haaland netted just once, from the penalty spot against Brighton, in seven games as City won just twice during that run.

He returned to form for a late season push, scoring the winner away to Liverpool and against Arsenal in a crucial clash last month.

However, after dropping points at Everton and Bournemouth, the Gunners were crowned champions for the first time in 22 years, leaving the Manchester club just short in their quest for another league title.

World Cup focus before post-Guardiola era begins

Looking ahead, the clinical striker will now switch his attention to international duty, focusing on leading Norway in the World Cup.

Haaland, whose contract expires in 2034, will then return to Manchester to spearhead a brand-new era without Guardiola, with ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reportedly set to replace the legendary Catalan tactician in the Etihad dugout.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).