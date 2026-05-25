Liverpool In 'Concrete Talks' To Beat Man City To Sign 16-Year Old Midfielder

Liverpool have made a significant move in the race to sign one of Europe's most exciting young talents. The Reds are reportedly engaging in serious discussions to secure a deal for Hertha Berlin sensation Kennet Eichhorn ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool Enters The Race For Eichhorn

Arne Slot’s side has moved aggressively to position themselves at the front of the queue for 16-year-old wonderkid Eichhorn. According to a report from Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg, Liverpool have entered the race very concretely for the midfielder, with high-level discussions already taking place between the club and the player's representatives.

The teenager has become one of the most sought-after prospects in world football following a record-breaking season in Germany.

With the Merseyside giants looking to refresh their long-term midfield options, Eichhorn is seen as a generational talent who could lead the club's next era of domestic and European dominance.

Release Clause Details Revealed

The race for the youngster is further intensified by a relatively affordable exit path from the German capital.

Eichhorn is planning to leave Hertha in the summer, and any potential suitor will need to activate a release clause worth around €10-12m to secure his signature.

This fee is considered a bargain for a player who has already made 18 first-team appearances for Hertha and became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the 2. Bundesliga.

While Hertha would ideally prefer to keep their academy graduate, the structure of his contract makes a summer departure almost inevitable as Europe’s elite begin to circle.

Competition From Man City And Bayern

Liverpool are not without significant competition, as Manchester City and Bayern Munich have both registered strong interest.

The German youth international, with City considering a plan to buy the midfielder and immediately loan him to Bayer Leverkusen to continue his development.

Bayern Munich have also been working hard behind the scenes, having already held multiple meetings with the player’s camp.

The Bavarian giants are reportedly ready to offer a contract through to 2031, with Vincent Kompany viewing the youngster as a priority signing to ensure the club continues to monopolize the best domestic talent in Germany.

A Defining Summer For The Wonderkid

The next few weeks will be crucial as Eichhorn weighs up the various projects presented to him by the world's biggest clubs.

While Bayern offer the chance to stay in his home country and City provide a clear pathway via the multi-club system, Liverpool's recent track record of integrating youth into the first team remains a major selling point.

With "concrete talks" now established, the Reds are hopeful they can convince the 16-year-old that Anfield is the best place for his career to flourish.

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