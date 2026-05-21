Casemiro To Miss Man Utd Finale Amid Inter Miami Transfer Links

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has played his final match for the club following a sentimental farewell at Old Trafford. Casemiro, who has been heavily linked with a move to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, will not be part of the squad for the Red Devils' season finale against Brighton.

Casemiro’s Old Trafford farewell confirmed

The curtain has officially come down on Casemiro’s United career, with Carrick confirming that the 34-year-old will play no part in the final game of the Premier League season. After arriving from Real Madrid in a high-profile move worth up to £70 million in 2022, the veteran midfielder is now set for a new chapter away from the Theatre of Dreams, with last weekend's 3-2 win at home to Nottingham Forest marking his final appearance.

Speaking on the decision to leave the five-time Champions League winner out of the trip to Brighton, Carrick explained: "It was kind of decided that last week would be his last game. I think that went well, as well as we all could have hoped, to be honest, and he’s been fantastic. I’ve said a lot of things about Case and how well he’s done for me since I’ve been here and for the whole club. But, yeah, it was decided that it was a good time for him to finish, really."

MLS looms as next destination

Reports have intensified regarding a potential move to Major League Soccer, with Inter Miami leading the chase to sign the Brazil international on a free transfer this summer. Casemiro appears ready to trade the Premier League for the sun of Florida after four years at Old Trafford. Carrick noted that the player was central to the decision regarding his early exit from the matchday squad.

"It just felt the right time, I think, for Case. He was part of that as well. There is an element of balance about the last game. We’re not done. The season’s not done for us. We’re really conscious of that," Carrick added. Casemiro’s departure marks the end of a stint that saw him provide vital experience to the United engine room, helping the side secure a top-three finish this season.

Carrick’s coaching future remains the priority

While Casemiro’s departure is settled, the future of Carrick himself has been a major talking point. After impressing in his role as interim head coach, the United legend is widely expected to sign a permanent deal to remain in the dugout. Although a formal announcement is still pending, Carrick suggested that fans would not have to wait much longer for official confirmation of his status.

Addressing the ongoing contract negotiations, Carrick said with a smile: "Yeah, it was said end of the season pretty much wasn’t it so we’re not far away, a couple of days away. So, yeah, I said to you the other day that clarity is pretty much around the corner and it is going to be now. But at this stage I can’t really give you anymore."

Squad fitness and final day preparations

As United prepare for their final outing against Brighton, they do so with a relatively healthy squad, although one defensive mainstay remains sidelined. Carrick confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt will miss the clash after undergoing surgery on a back problem, but there was better news regarding forward Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to return to the fold. The Reds face a home side desperate to clinch European qualification, while Carrick's men are already guaranteed third spot in the table and a place in next term's Champions League.