'Deserved To Be On The List': Brazil Coach Sorry For João Pedro's World Cup Snub

Carlo Ancelotti has apologized to Joao Pedro after leaving the Chelsea striker out of Brazil's World Cup squad.

The Italian admitted several players deserved selection as the Seleção boss opted for experience, including the return of Neymar.

Ancelotti addresses difficult Brazil squad decisions

Despite Pedro’s impressive campaign in the Premier League, Ancelotti opted for more experienced options for Brazil national team squad for the upcoming World Cup. One of the most notable selections was the return of Neymar, who has struggled with fitness over the past three years. Ancelotti acknowledged that several players would feel disappointed by the final squad list, with Pedro widely viewed as one of the most unfortunate omissions following his strong form in England.

'I'm sorry'

Speaking after announcing the squad, Ancelotti admitted the selection process left some players unlucky. The Brazil boss publicly apologised to Pedro after leaving him for the upcoming World Cup.

"Some of the players who were ​with us this year won't be happy with this list," Ancelotti told reporters. "I'm sorry, and I want ‌to thank everyone who was with us. Of course, we are sad for Joao Pedro. For the season he had in Europe, he probably deserved to be on this list, but unfortunately, with all possible awareness and respect, we chose another player. I feel very sorry for Joao Pedro and all the others."

Bittersweet Player of the Season Honor

Just hours after the disappointment of the international snub, Chelsea confirmed that Pedro had been voted the club's Player of the Season. The former Brighton man, who arrived in a £60 million deal last summer, dominated the fan vote, securing over 60 per cent of the total to finish ahead of midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation for the Blues, recording 15 goals and five assists in the Premier League alone. In doing so, he became only the sixth player in Chelsea history — following legends like Eden Hazard and Diego Costa — to reach 20 goal involvements in his debut top-flight campaign for the club. Across all competitions, that tally rises to an impressive 25 goal involvements.

Focus shifts back to club football

Pedro will now finish the season with Chelsea before the summer break, having been left out of Brazil’s World Cup plans. The Blues are now preparing for their final two Premier League games, starting against Tottenham, and then a trip to Sunderland as they look to qualify for European competition next season.