Xabi Alonso Ready For 'Beautiful Project' As He Takes Over At Chelsea

Xabi Alonso has backed Chelsea’s long-term vision after speaking publicly about his move to Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard dismissed concerns over the club’s absence from Champions League and described the role as a "beautiful project".

Chelsea’s New Era Begins Under Alonso

Alonso has already sparked excitement among Chelsea supporters after being seen in Madrid ahead of his official arrival in west London.

The Spaniard briefly discussed his upcoming move during an interview with Spanish television program El Chiringuito.

Chelsea’s hierarchy view Alonso’s appointment as a major statement following a difficult period for the club.

Despite missing out on Champions League next season, the former midfielder appears fully convinced by the direction being taken at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso is due to officially begin work on July 1, but preparations for the new campaign are already underway behind the scenes as Chelsea continue planning for a crucial summer rebuild.

Alonso explains why Chelsea appealed to him

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield on November 04, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

During the interview, Alonso was asked whether Chelsea’s lack of European football had complicated negotiations over the move.

Responding to those concerns, the Spaniard said: "No, I was always open to it, and, well, it’s a beautiful project. Chelsea is a nice project, it’s a very good option."

Chelsea Preparing For Another Important Summer

Alonso is expected to play a major role in Chelsea’s summer transfer business as the club look to refine the balance of the squad.

Reports have already linked forward Joao Pedro with a potential €100 million move to Barcelona.

Additionally, Alonso is also reportedly keen to retain Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, who have both been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea’s long-term project has faced scrutiny from pundits and rival supporters, particularly after inconsistent results and the absence of Champions League next season.

The Spaniard arrives with a growing reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches, and supporters will now be eager to see how quickly he can implement his ideas at Stamford Bridge.

Attention Turns To Pre-Season And Recruitment

Chelsea’s focus will now shift towards the summer transfer window and Alonso’s first pre-season in charge.

Recruitment decisions are expected to be crucial as the club attempt to blend experienced players with an already talented young core. Several names have been linked with Alonso's Chelsea.

According to Football365, his former Real Madrid players, Arda Güler and Alvaro Carreras, are among the targets.

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