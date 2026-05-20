Thierry Henry Sends 'Special Thanks' To Arsenal Squad For Ending 22-Year Premier League Title Wait

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has led the tributes to Mikel Arteta's squad after the Gunners were officially crowned Premier League champions, ending a painful 22-year wait for the top-flight title.

The Frenchman, who was a cornerstone of the club's last title-winning side in 2004, expressed his gratitude to the current crop of stars for finally delivering silverware to a new generation of supporters.

A new generation of champions

The long wait is finally over for Arsenal. Following Manchester City’s stalemate at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Arteta’s side were mathematically confirmed as Premier League winners, sparking wild celebrations across north London. For the first time since the legendary 'Invincibles' campaign of 2003-04, the trophy is returning to Arsenal. Henry, the club’s record goalscorer and a symbol of that golden era under Arsene Wenger, took to social media to share his joy. For Henry, this victory was personal, as it allowed his children to witness the club’s success first-hand for the very first time in their lives.

Henry's emotional tribute

Writing to his five million followers on Instagram, Henry made sure to credit the players who have fought so hard to restore the club to the pinnacle of English football. He acknowledged the transition from the club's historic former home to their current stadium, highlighting how long the journey back to the top has taken for the Arsenal faithful. His message resonated deeply with a fanbase that has endured over two decades of near-misses and rebuilding projects before Arteta finally found the winning formula.

"From Highbury seats to the Emirates — Arsenal Nation, finally we can celebrate," Henry posted. "Special thanks to this generation — finally now my kids saw us winning the league ❤️🤍 #goonerforlife."

Wenger joins the celebrations

It wasn't just the players of the past who were celebrating; the architect of Arsenal’s previous successes also weighed in. Arsene Wenger, the man who led Arsenal to glory in 1998, 2002 and 2004, appeared in a moving celebratory video released by the club. Wenger’s influence still looms large over the Emirates, and his approval of Arteta’s project serves as a passing of the torch.

"You did it," the former Arsenal manager said in his message to the current squad. "Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment."

Champions League final in sight

With the weight of 22 years finally lifted off their shoulders, the Gunners will head to the Puskas Arena with the wind in their sails and the status of English champions restored. Arsenal are scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, with a chance to secure a historic double. The Premier League trophy will be presented to the team following their final-day clash againstCrystal Palacee at Selhurst Park this Sunday.