'What a Player!': Man United Legend Urges Robert Lewandowski to Join Red Devils

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to complete an audacious swoop for Robert Lewandowski following the striker's official confirmation that he will leave Barcelona. The Red Devils legend believes the veteran forward could provide the essential experience needed to mentor the club's younger talents next season.

Ferdinand calls for Old Trafford move

Ferdinand has taken to social media to signal his desire for his former club to sign Lewandowski on a free transfer. With the Polish international set to hit the market as a free agent, Ferdinand believes the 37-year-old represents a unique opportunity for Michael Carrick to bolster his attacking ranks with elite-level winning experience.

Writing on X, Ferdinand was emphatic about the impact the former Bayern Munich star could have on the current squad, particularly regarding the development of the club's young forward Benjamin Sesko. "What a guy, what a player!" said Ferdinand. "Experienced option next season in UCL & help with development of Sesko?"

'Mission complete' for Lewandowski

The veteran marksman confirmed his departure from the Blaugrana

In an emotional farewell message, Lewandowski expressed his gratitude for his time in Catalonia. "After four years full of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years," the striker posted.

Premier League interest intensifies?

While Ferdinand is leading the charge for a move to the Theatre of Dreams, Manchester United may face stiff competition from Premier League rivals. Former Chelsea and England midfielder

"I would be looking at Lewandowski. His contract is up at Barcelona, get him in for a year," Cole said. "That could work, someone to come in and help the young players. He is a big name, has that stature and would be a huge presence in the dressing room. I think he could really help Joao Pedro and Liam Delap."

Future options on the table

The race for Lewandowski's signature is expected to be heated, with interest spanning from Europe to the Middle East and North America. While Ferdinand and Cole hope for a Premier League swansong,

Barcelona are reportedly already moving on, with Chelsea's Joao Pedro touted as a possible replacement in the Catalan capital. For Lewandowski, the focus remains on a final farewell against Real Betis, but the social media plea from Ferdinand has ensured that Manchester United fans will be keeping a very close eye on the veteran's next move.