English Championship
Southampton Expelled From Playoff Final For Spying; Middlesbrough Reinstated
English Championship

Southampton Expelled From Playoff Final For Spying; Middlesbrough Reinstated

Published May. 19, 2026 2:31 p.m. ET

Southampton was expelled from the Championship playoffs on Tuesday after admitting to repeatedly spying on opponents.

The English Football League reinstated Middlesbrough to play in the Wembley final — the richest game in soccer — against Hull City on Saturday. 

The winner gets promoted to the Premier League.

Southampton was charged earlier this month for a breach of league regulations, accused of the unauthorized filming of Middlesbrough’s practice sessions ahead of their semifinal. It went on to win the two-legged tie to go within one game of promotion to the top flight.

The league said the south coast club had subsequently admitted further breaches this season concerning games against Oxford United and Ipswich. It was also deducted four points for next season.

Southampton can appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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