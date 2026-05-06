UEFA Champions League
Harry Kane Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Exclusive Champions League Goal Club
UEFA Champions League

Harry Kane Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Exclusive Champions League Goal Club

Updated May. 6, 2026 9:33 p.m. ET

Harry Kane has matched Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible UEFA Champions League record by scoring in six consecutive knockout appearances.

However, the striker's historic goal was not enough to save Bayern Munich from elimination. 

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the final with a 6-5 aggregate victory, prolonging Kane's wait for elusive European glory.

Historical record for Kane

Kane became just the second player in history to score in six consecutive Champions League knockout stage matches, matching the impressive feat achieved by Ronaldo between 2012 and 2013. 

The English forward netted a dramatic goal in the 94th minute during a 1-1 draw against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena. Despite his late heroics and an earlier penalty in the 5-4 first-leg defeat, Bayern suffered a heartbreaking exit. 

The German giants have been eliminated with a 6-5 aggregate scoreline, sending their French opponents to the final.

European dream put on hold

Kane famously left his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich with the primary ambition of securing major European silverware. 

Although the Bavarians finally reached the semifinals this season after suffering quarterfinal exits in their previous two campaigns, the ultimate prize remains frustratingly elusive for the prolific striker. 

Kane previously reached just one Champions League final during his time with Tottenham, where his side suffered a painful defeat against Liverpool

Despite enjoying a spectacular individual campaign with 56 goals across 49 appearances, he must now endure a wait of about nine months to resume his quest.

Defending champions advance to Budapest

While the Bavarians lament their missed opportunities, PSG are celebrating a hard-fought progression to defend their crown

The visitors took an early lead through Ousmane Dembélé just three minutes into the match, forcing Bayern to chase the game. 

Despite dominating possession with 66 percent and registering 18 total shots, the hosts could not overturn the deficit. 

The defending champions will now travel to Budapest for the highly anticipated Champions League final, where they are set to face Arsenal.

The English side have successfully navigated past Atlético Madrid to book their place in the showpiece event.

Domestic finals await

Bayern Munich must quickly refocus as they look to conclude their season on a high note. 

Having already officially secured the Bundesliga title, the club have two remaining league fixtures. 

Furthermore, they will face Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final on May 23, offering Kane an opportunity for domestic glory.

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