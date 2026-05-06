Darwin Núñez Reaches Agreement With Al-Hilal, Opens Door For European Return

Darwin Núñez is prepared to call time on his adventure in Saudi Arabia after reaching an agreement to leave Al-Hilal at the end of the current campaign.

The former Liverpool striker has endured a difficult period in the Middle East, finding himself frozen out of the squad following a registration squeeze.

A brutal end to the Saudi chapter

Núñez is set to leave Al-Hilal less than a year after joining the Saudi Arabian giants.

The Uruguay international, now 26, made the move to the Middle East last August for an initial fee of £46 million ($63m), but his time in Riyadh has quickly turned into a nightmare following a ruthless squad decision by the club management.

The striker has reached an agreement with the club's hierarchy to facilitate his departure this summer.

Despite earning a staggering £400,000 per week — more than double his previous salary at Anfield — Núñez is prioritizing his playing career over financial gain after being effectively sidelined for the second half of the season.

The Benzema factor and registration woes

The catalyst for Núñez downfall at Al-Hilal was the arrival of Karim Benzema in January.

Saudi Pro League regulations dictate that clubs can only register eight foreign players born before 2003 in their 25-man squads.

When the French legend arrived, Al-Hilal was forced to make a difficult choice and it was Nunez who was sacrificed to make room for the former Real Madrid captain.

Consequently, the 26-year-old has not featured for the club since February.

Although he recorded a respectable return of six goals and four assists in 16 league appearances, he has been forced to train away from the match day squad for months.

Reports from Uruguayan outlet Referi suggest he has remained professional throughout, but his lack of game time has cost him his starting spot in Marcelo Bielsa's national team.

Struggles from Anfield to Riyadh

Núñez moved to Saudi Arabia came after a polarizing three-year stint at Liverpool. Signed from Benfica for a fee that could have reached £85 million ($116m), he never quite lived up to the billing on Merseyside.

While he helped the Reds to a Premier League title during his time there, his final months were marred by criticism from Arne Slot, who labeled his work rate as "unacceptable."

During his time at Anfield, Núñez scored 40 goals in 143 appearances, but his spell was often defined by high-profile misses and a lack of consistency.

His final season under Jürgen Klopp saw him fall out of favor, and when Al-Hilal offered Liverpool a way to recoup a significant portion of their investment, the club opted to cash in on the forward.

Back to Europe for the Uruguayan?

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards as Núñez looks to rebuild his reputation.

Chelsea has been credited with an interest in the striker as they continue their search for a clinical edge, while Serie A giants Juventus are also reportedly monitoring the situation.

Both clubs would represent a chance for Nunez to prove he can still compete at the highest level of European football.

With his best form coming during his final season at Benfica, where he netted 34 times in 41 games, potential suitors will hope they can rediscover the player who terrorized Champions League defenses.