FIFA Men's World Cup
'We Need to See:' Uncertainty Over Chris Richards' Injury As World Cup Looms
FIFA Men's World Cup

'We Need to See:' Uncertainty Over Chris Richards' Injury As World Cup Looms

Updated May. 30, 2026 2:37 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

U.S. SOCCER NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER (Fayetteville, Ga.) — United States center back Chris Richards, the top defender on coach Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, won’t play in Sunday’s pre-tournament preparation match against African power Senegal in Charlotte.

Richards injured ligaments in his left ankle playing for English Premier League club Crystal Palace on May 17. He was healthy enough to train ahead of Palace’s UEFA Conference League final win over Spain’s Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday and dress for the match, but didn’t get off the bench.

The 26-year-old Birmingham, Alabama native traveled across the Atlantic the next day and arrived at U.S. Soccer’s sprawling practice facility on Friday morning, though he didn’t work out with teammates later in the day.

During Saturday’s pre-match press conference at the USA's facility outside Atlanta, I asked Pochettino for an update on Richards’ health.

"We decided with Chris, with the medical and the performance staff, to not to be part of the group that is going to be in North Carolina playing tomorrow against Senegal," he said.  "I think he needs to keep doing his rehab, and I think it's much better to stay here and plan to train and reevaluate next week how he is."

- Meet USA's Captain: Tim Ream To Wear World Cup Armband

With the USA’s June 12 World Cup opener against Paraguay now less than two weeks away, Richards' ankle is obviously a serious concern for the former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager. Pochettino revealed that he’s repeatedly sought updates on Richards’ status from his top assistant coach, Jesús Pérez, over the last couple of days.

"I was asking from yesterday, [when Richards] arrived, to Jesús 100 times: What do you think?" Pochettino said. "The answer was ‘wait, wait, wait, wait.’ Yes, it's too early. We need to see. The next few days are going to be key to see [if he'll] be ready or not for the World Cup." 

If Richards can’t play, the Argentine has options. Although Pochettino named the 26-player U.S. squad on May 26, the 48 participating teams aren’t required to submit their final rosters to FIFA until Monday. Even then, Pochettino could replace Richards or any other injured player up to 24 hours before their first World Cup game.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster: The 26 Players Ready To Make History

USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster: The 26 Players Ready To Make History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes