2026 World Cup: Full USA, Mexico Odds Breakdown

The U.S. men's national team and Mexico enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as two of the three co-hosts, meaning both will look to capitalize on home-field advantage in what's to become the biggest sporting event in North America's history.

The World Cup will be Mauricio Pochettino’s first major international tournament since being appointed USA's coach in 2024.

However, the USA has early cause for concern after losing recent high-profile friendlies to Portugal and Belgium by a combined score of 7-2.

Meanwhile, Mexico will be managed by Javier Aguirre. He previously led Mexico at the 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, with the team reaching the Round of 16 in both instances.

As the USA and Mexico are expected to be two of the most popular teams in the tournament, DraftKings has posted a separate page featuring a full range of odds for both nations, including futures to win the World Cup, group stage odds, top goalscorer markets and much more.

Let’s dive into those odds as of May 21.

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The USA is currently +6000 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images).

USA World Cup Odds

To win the World Cup: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

To win Group D: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

To qualify from Group D: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Top goalscorer

Christian Pulisic: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Folarin Balogun: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Haji Wright: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Josh Sargent: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Brenden Aaronson: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Ricardo Pepi: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Giovanni Reyna: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Timothy Weah: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Weston McKennie: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Other Props

To win all group games: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

To score in every group game: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Top North American team: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Mexico is currently +8000 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images).

Mexico World Cup Odds

To win the World Cup: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

To win Group A: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09)

To qualify from Group A: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Top goalscorer

Raul Jimenez: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Santiago Gimenez: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Roberto Alvarado: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Hirving Lozano: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Alexis Vega: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Julian Quinones: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

German Berterame: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Diego Lainez: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cesar Huerta: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Other Props

To win all group games: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

To score in every group game: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Top North American team: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)