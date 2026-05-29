Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco Hits Back At Critics After Serie A MVP Season

Federico Dimarco has hit back at critics who claimed he was "finished" after Inter’s disastrous 2024-25 campaign. The Italy international starred in Inter’s domestic double-winning season and became the first Italian player to win Serie A’s MVP award.

Dimarco completes stunning turnaround after difficult season

Dimarco enjoyed a remarkable revival with Inter after enduring one of the toughest periods of his career just 12 months earlier. The wing-back came under heavy criticism after Inter’s 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final and a campaign that ended without silverware.

The 2025-26 season brought a dramatic response. Dimarco produced 18 assists and seven goals as Cristian Chivu’s side won both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia. His performances also earned him the league’s MVP award, making him the first Italian player to receive the honour.

Dimarco responds to criticism

Dimarco admitted he did not expect such success after the disappointment of the previous year, describing the campaign as the best season of his career. Speaking to

"It was the best season of my career. We started from a difficult situation, and winning two trophies like the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, topping it all off with the MVP award, is something extraordinary that I honestly didn't think I could achieve at the start of the season," Dimarco explained.

"I dedicate this to my family, but not only that, but also to those people who at the end of last year said I was finished. They said I needed to be sold, that I only lasted 35 minutes, that I didn't know how to defend. Things that hurt when you read them now. But what I can say is that when I step on the pitch in this jersey, I always give more than 100 percent."

Making history for Italy

Beyond the collective trophies won with the Nerazzurri, Dimarco’s individual recognition carries significant weight for Italian football. By being named the league’s most valuable player, he has broken a trend and become the first local player to receive the honor in its current guise. It is a milestone that the Milan-born star finds difficult to put into words, especially given his deep-rooted connection to the club and the national team setup.

"Being the first Italian to win the MVP award fills me with pride, because you play for your country, with your favorite team," he admitted. "I struggle to even describe it. It was an award I wasn't expecting, truly the fruit of all the work I've done over the years."

Dimarco set to remain central to Inter project

Inter will now look to build on their domestic dominance, with Dimarco expected to remain one of the first names on Chivu's teamsheet. His importance to club has continued to grow after a season that firmly established him among Europe's leading attacking full-backs. Having silenced criticism surrounding his fitness and defensive ability, Dimarco heads into the next campaign with his status at Inter stronger than ever.