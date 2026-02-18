AC Milan
The Lion Meets The GOAT: Tom Brady, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Link Up At AC Milan Match
AC Milan

The Lion Meets The GOAT: Tom Brady, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Link Up At AC Milan Match

Updated Feb. 18, 2026 5:02 p.m. ET

The GOAT and the Lion shared a moment at the historic San Siro. 

NFL on FOX lead analyst Tom Brady linked up with soccer great Zlatan Ibrahimović ahead of AC Milan's Serie A match against Como on Thursday. The two icons hugged it out, with Zlatan gifting Brady his very own Rossoneri kit with the seven-time Super Bowl winner's signature No. 12. 

Brady played catch with the crowd and even got on the mic and gave a "Forza Milan!" ahead of the game's kickoff. 

One of the most prolific and accomplished strikers of all time, Ibrahimović currently serves as a senior advisor at AC Milan, where he once played for.  After breaking through at Swedish club Malmö FF, he played at Ajax, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Italy's three biggest sides (Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan). He also made his mark in Major League Soccer with two unforgettable seasons with the LA Galaxy. 

Brady is no stranger to the beautiful game. Last December, he was part of the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. that placed the 48 teams that will contest this summer's tournament into the 12 groups that will span across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. 

- [2026 FIFA World Cup: News, Videos, Schedule]

share
Get more from the AC Milan Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes