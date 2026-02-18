The Lion Meets The GOAT: Tom Brady, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Link Up At AC Milan Match

The GOAT and the Lion shared a moment at the historic San Siro.

NFL on FOX lead analyst Tom Brady linked up with soccer great Zlatan Ibrahimović ahead of AC Milan's Serie A match against Como on Thursday. The two icons hugged it out, with Zlatan gifting Brady his very own Rossoneri kit with the seven-time Super Bowl winner's signature No. 12.

Brady played catch with the crowd and even got on the mic and gave a "Forza Milan!" ahead of the game's kickoff.

One of the most prolific and accomplished strikers of all time, Ibrahimović currently serves as a senior advisor at AC Milan, where he once played for. After breaking through at Swedish club Malmö FF, he played at Ajax, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Italy's three biggest sides (Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan). He also made his mark in Major League Soccer with two unforgettable seasons with the LA Galaxy.

Brady is no stranger to the beautiful game. Last December, he was part of the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. that placed the 48 teams that will contest this summer's tournament into the 12 groups that will span across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

