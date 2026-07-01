FIFA Men's World Cup
Sports World Reacts To Folarin Balogun's Controversial Red Card In USA Win: 'Man What'
FIFA Men's World Cup

Sports World Reacts To Folarin Balogun's Controversial Red Card In USA Win: 'Man What'

Updated Jul. 2, 2026 12:47 a.m. ET

The U.S. men's soccer team defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the World Cup round of 16, but the victory came with some controversy that could hurt the team in the long run. 

Folarin Balogun received a red card during the 64th minute of the matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The USA star forward stepped on Bosnia and Herzegovina center back Tarik Muharemovic's ankle as he was falling while challenging a ball. 

Balogun wasn't called for a red card initially. However, after a VAR check, it was determined that Balogun's challenge was worthy of a red card. 

So, even though the USA's victory was a joyful occasion, many in the sports world were stunned by the decision to give Balogun a red card. Even some in the NFL thought the call was bad, like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. 

Future Pro Football Hall of Famers JJ Watt and Jason Kelce weighed in, too. 

In the basketball community, Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and New York Knicks standout Josh Hart also joined the chorus. 

FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas thought there was an inconsistency with the VAR decision that led to Balogun's red card. He shared a picture of Lionel Messi making a similar play earlier in the World Cup that didn't lead to a VAR check. 

Soccer broadcaster Ian Darke, meanwhile, thought that the play was worthy of a card, but not a red. 

On a different note, NBA icon LeBron James weighed in on the goal Balogun scored earlier in the night. As Balogun used James' iconic silencer celebration, the NBA's all-time leading scorer saluted him. 

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