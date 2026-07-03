2026 NFL Odds: Josh Allen, Buffalo Best Bet To Win AFC East

The Fourth of July is a great time to celebrate.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, fireworks and warm weather — Independence Day is a 1-seed when it comes to holidays.

The nation’s birthday also means football is right around the corner.

The late, great John Madden used to say July 4 is what he considered the start of football season, as training camp is just weeks away, and the start of the regular season is just two months away.

As we prep for football season and fantasy drafts, the best bet I think to be made right now is the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East at -125.

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The Bills had won this division five consecutive years until last season, when the New England Patriots unseated the Bills on their way to another AFC championship.

But last year, the Patriots had a pillow-soft schedule, playing just four of their 17 games against teams that would go on to make the playoffs.

The Steelers, Panthers and two games against the Bills were the only other playoff teams the Patriots encountered last regular season, and this year, a first-place schedule will give the Pats a significantly tougher test.

That schedule includes the Jaguars, Broncos, Seahawks, Chiefs, Chargers, Lions, Packers, Bears and two games against the Bills. The Super Bowl hangover has long been an obstacle for teams who struggle to bounce back the following year after losing the Big Game, and the last three Super Bowl losers combined to win zero playoff games the following year, with two of those teams missing the playoffs entirely.

The Bills finished runners-up in the AFC East last year but were still able to win 12 games. That was their seventh consecutive double-digit win season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the league’s best and most durable players. While his teams have yet to get over the hump and win — or even play in — a Super Bowl, he’s a regular-season winning machine.

With Allen, the Bills have won 10 or more games every year except for his rookie year in 2018.

With the Patriots' difficult schedule and the consistency of the Bills, I like the AFC East to once again go back to the Bills for what would be a sixth division title in seven years.

PICK: Bills (-125) to win AFC East