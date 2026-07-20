2026 NFL Odds: Which RB Will Lead League In Rushing Yards, Touchdowns?

Dominant rushing attacks often equal team success in the NFL.

The league is loaded with established stars and rising young talent, meaning the race for the rushing title is as wide open as ever entering the 2026 season.

Let's take a look at the odds for which players will lead the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, as of July 21 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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James Cook led the NFL in rushing in 2025 with 1,621 yards (Getty Images).

Most regular-season rushing yards

Jonathan Taylor: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Derrick Henry: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

James Cook: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jahmyr Gibbs: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Bijan Robinson: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Saquon Barkley: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

De'Von Achane: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Javonte Williams: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kyren Williams: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Christian McCaffrey: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

What to know: The top of the oddsboard is razor-thin, with several superstar running backs carrying nearly identical odds. Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry and James Cook — the three favorites — finished first, second and third in rushing yards during the 2025 season. Cook led with 1,621 rushing yards, followed by Henry (1,595) and Taylor (1,585). The trio was separated by just 36 yards. While those three led the league in total rushing yards, De'Von Achane led the NFL in yards per carry (5.7), rushing for 1,350 yards on just 238 rushes. Another name to watch is Jahmyr Gibbs. Although he rushed for only 1,223 yards in 2025, Gibbs split carries with David Montgomery, who is no longer with the Lions. As a result, Gibbs had just 243 rushing attempts, significantly fewer than the league leaders.

Josh Allen had 14 rushing touchdowns in 2025 (Getty Images).

Most regular-season rushing TDs

Jahmyr Gibbs: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Derrick Henry: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Jonathan Taylor: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

James Cook: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Josh Jacobs: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Josh Allen: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kyren Williams: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Saquon Barkley: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Javonte Williams: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Christian McCaffrey: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2025 with 18. However, 15 of those 18 TDs came before the Colts' bye week. Over his final seven games, Taylor found the end zone just three times. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry, who finished second in rushing touchdowns in 2025, scored 10 of his 16 TDs in the last eight games of the season. An important name to watch on the oddsboard is former MVP quarterback Josh Allen. As dangerous as Allen is through the air, he also provides tremendous value as a runner, especially in the red zone and near the goal line. That was evident in 2025, when he rushed for 14 touchdowns. While those three big names led the league in rushing TDs in 2025, Jahmyr Gibbs enters the 2026 season as the betting favorite. He had 13 last season, but once again, he will presumably be the featured back in Detroit this season.