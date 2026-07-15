2026 NFL Odds: Will Cowboys Or Eagles Win NFC East?

The NFC East has been a premier division in the NFL since the start of this century: Four Super Bowl champions, double-digit NFC title game appearances and a 20-year stretch where the division saw no back-to-back champions.

That run ended with the Eagles repeating last season after winning the division in 2024.

However, I do not predict a third straight division title for the Eagles.

Let's get into my best bets for the NFC East next season.

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NFC East Winner

The race for the NFC East is between the Cowboys and Eagles, although I could see either the Commanders or Giants pushing to be in the conversation.

The Eagles have all the pieces in place to win the division again, but I’m concerned about the offense. My concern starts with coaching. The Eagles have another offensive coordinator for quarterback Jalen Hurts, and it’s a first-time play-caller in Sean Mannion.

Mannion is only in his third year of coaching, after spending nearly a decade in the NFL as a backup quarterback. Mannion brings the Shanahan offense to Philly, and it’s a complete change to what the Eagles have done in the past. The Shanahan offense will move Hurts more under center and will turn the run game into more outside zone. This offense has produced recent MVP winners and Super Bowl champions, but that is with experience at either of those positions.

How does an offense that might not fit the strengths of the quarterback pair with a first-time play-caller? The Eagles lost A.J. Brown, and the offensive line is beat up and aging.

I just don’t like the feel of this offense heading into next season.

The Cowboys roster is far better than it’s given credit. Dak Prescott is in the second tier of NFL quarterbacks, but he might be near the top of that list. He’s been fantastic when healthy, and in Year 1 under Brian Schottenheimer he threw for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Dallas has a star duo of receivers with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. It also has a good tight end and running back, as well as an above-average offensive line.

The Cowboys' issue last season was the defense, or lack thereof. They couldn’t rush the passer after they traded away Micah Parsons, so they hit rushers hard to improve the defense this spring. They traded for Rashan Gary, drafted Malachi Lawrence in the first round and drafted LT Overton in the fourth round. Those guys join Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, whom the Cowboys added via the Parsons trade last season.

To improve the secondary, Dallas drafted Caleb Downs, and also added Cobie Durant and Jalen Thompson in free agency. At linebacker, DeMarvion Overshown will start this season healthy after only playing five games last season. The defense was better with him in the lineup.

In short, the 'Boys have elite offensive personnel with a healthy Prescott and a much improved defense. Their coaching staff is into Year 2, and I’d expect growth from it as well.

Schwartz's Pick: Cowboys to Win NFC East (+235)

Jalen Hurts Rushing Over/Under

Jalen Hurts' rushing attempts have continually decreased since 2022. He went from 165 attempts in 2024 down to 105 last season. He rushed for over 600 yards in both 2023 and 2024, before rushing for only 421 last season.

As quarterbacks get older, they tend to slow down on their rushing attempts. They become less mobile and less willing to take hits. Injuries start to pile up, so they avoid punishment as much as possible.

On top of that, Hurts will now play in an offense that won't look to use his legs as much. He'll be under center more than in the gun. There will be fewer zone reads and more running back carries.

I think Hurts is Under rushing this season