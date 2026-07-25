Rams HC Sean McVay Says He Doesn’t Have An Answer On Aaron Donald’s Return

The ongoing chatter of Aaron Donald returning to Los Angeles only amplified heading into the Rams training camp on Saturday.

However, head coach Sean McVay wouldn't say if Donald's return was imminent, but he continued to leave the door open for the franchise icon.

"If that is something that he wants to do, we are going to try to be able to make that happen," McVay said at training camp on Saturday, according to ESPN. "But I genuinely do not have an answer on whether he is or isn't."

The surge in rumors also comes from Donald's recent appearance at the Rams training facility earlier in July. FOX Sports' Eric Williams reported where Donald currently stands on a return:

"While the team hasn't set a timetable for Donald to decide whether to potentially unretire, a league source close to Donald told me he is leaning toward returning. Donald participated in a workout in full pads at the team’s facility two weeks ago," Williams wrote on Friday.

Donald retired as one of the Rams' most decorated defensive stars. After 10 seasons, Donald recorded 111 sacks, 543 total tackles, and 24 forced fumbles. He also has one Super Bowl ring, three Defensive Player of the Year honors and 10 Pro Bowl selections.

The Rams are coming off a successful season that earned them a trip to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Looking ahead to this year, the Rams return a star-studded roster that includes NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Puka Nakua and Davante Adams, defensive tackle Kobie Turner and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

And if Donald were to don a Rams' jersey again, he would play alongside two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was acquired from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade in June.

McVay continued to note that Donald is still preparing himself to make that decision, and will be prepared to play if so.

"I know he's preparing himself to be able to make that decision," McVay said. "And if he feels good, then you guys know he's going to be ready to rock. But if not, he's earned the right. He doesn't owe us anything. And he's a special person."