National Football League NFL Draft first overall picks: Complete list by year Published Apr. 24, 2025 1:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft marks the 90th time teams will gather to shape their futures by selecting top college talent. Ever wonder who’s had the honor of being the No. 1 overall pick each year, going all the way back to 1936? Keep reading for a complete list of all first overall picks in NFL draft history:

NFL Draft First Overall Picks

Mark Schlereth unveils his "Absolute Units" of the NFL Draft | Breakfast Ball

ADVERTISEMENT

When is the NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26. The first round of the draft starts on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three start on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds four through seven start on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Who has the 1st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans hold the 1st overall pick in the draft after a 3-14 season.

The complete draft order can be found here.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more