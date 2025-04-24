National Football League 2025 NFL Draft Date, time: Schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming Published Apr. 24, 2025 9:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is here! From how to watch to where it will be located. We have all the details ready for you.

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 25 to April 27.

Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at noon ET.

Where is the NFL Draft taking place?

The 2025 NFL Draft will be hosted by Green Bay, Wisconsin. The event will be held in Lambeau Field and Titletown District.

Where can I watch the NFL Draft? What channel will it be on?

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will provide coverage.

How can I stream the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will have a couple of ways to stream the draft, including YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

How can I watch the NFL Draft for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local ABC station, you can catch all three days of the Draft on ABC.

How can I watch 2025 Draft highlights?

NFL Draft highlights, live analysis and more can be found on the 2025 FOX Sports NFL Draft page.

Who can I expect to be drafted?

Our FOX Sports team created an NFL Mock Draft from seven of our writers in addition to the Top 101 NFL Draft players available.

What is the draft order?

Below is the order for the top 5 draft picks in 2025:

For more, check out the full NFL draft order .

