National Football League
18 of the Shortest NFL Players of All-Time
Published Aug. 28, 2024 12:42 p.m. ET
The NFL is a league of giants, where players often tower over their opponents. Yet, a handful of underdogs have proven that you don't have to be tall to stand out. Take a look at this list of some of the shortest players ever in the NFL:
Shortest NFL players of all time:
- Jack Shapiro, Staten Island Stapletons (5’1")
- Mack Herron, New England Patriots (5’5″)
- Trindon Holliday, Denver Broncos (5’5")
- Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys (5’5")
- Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears, (5’6")
- Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins (5’6")
- J.J. Taylor, New England Patriots (5’6")
- Jacquizz Rodgers, Atlanta Falcons (5’6")
- Darren Sproles, Philadelphia Eagles (5’6")
- Brandon Banks, Washington Redskins (5'7")
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (5'7")
- Andrew Hawkins, Cleveland Browns (5’7")
- Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville Jaguars (5’7")
- Mark McMillian, Philadelphia Eagles (5’7")
- Devin Singletary, Houston Texans (5'7")
- Dexter McCluster, Kansas City Chiefs (5'8")
- Ray Rice, Baltimore Ravens (5'8")
- Wes Welker, New England Patriots (5'8")
Who is the shortest player ever in the NFL?
The shortest player ever in the NFL is Jack Shapiro at 5'1". Jack "Soupy" Shapiro played for the Staten Island Stapletons in 1929.
Who is the shortest active player in the NFL?
The shortest active player in the NFL is Deuce Vaughn, who is a running back for the Dallas Cowboys.
