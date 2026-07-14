2026 NFL Preview: Which 10 Teams Have The Best Roster Cores Entering The Season?

It takes solid role players and contributors to chase a Super Bowl, but championship teams are usually led by core foundational players who make big plays in the critical moments of the game to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Just look at last season’s Super Bowl run for the Seattle Seahawks. They had big-time playmakers like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Kenneth Walker III make critical plays that led to a dominant victory over the New England Patriots.

With that in mind and the start of training camp looming, here’s a look at the top 10 core foundations for NFL teams with less than two months before the beginning of the regular season.

Drake Maye and A.J. Brown could form one of the league's top QB-WR duos in 2026 (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Top five: QB Drake Maye, WR A.J. Brown, CB Christian Gonzalez, DT Milton Williams, DB Kevin Byard

New England struggled to compete with Seattle in Super Bowl LX this past season. While the offensive line must play better to protect MVP candidate Maye, the addition of Brown should lead to more explosive plays on offense. Byard, who led the NFL in interceptions last season, brings experience and playmaking ability to the back end defensively, but the Patriots could still use pass rush help on the perimeter to partner with productive defensive tackles Christian Barmore and Williams.

Maye is just 23 years old, and Byard (32) is the only core player that’s over 30, so that bodes well for the Patriots keeping their Super Bowl window open. Overall, New England’s harder schedule will likely mean fewer wins in 2026, and we’ll find out early how Mike Vrabel’s roster sits when the Patriots face the Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch in Seattle to start the year. New England must also get Gonzalez signed to a new deal that will make him one of the highest-paid corners in the league.

Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson had historically great 2024 season before Jackson missed several games in 2025. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Top five: QB Lamar Jackson, S Kyle Hamilton, RB Derrick Henry, DE Trey Hendrickson, LB Roquan Smith

Seeking a new contract that will make him the highest-paid player in the league, Jackson is under pressure to finally deliver another Super Bowl for the Ravens with the franchise moving on from head coach John Harbaugh. And Jackson has one of the most talented rosters to work with in Baltimore.

The dynamic signal-caller finally has a No. 1 receiver in Zay Flowers, who emerged as a consistent playmaker on the perimeter. And even at 32 years old, Henry is still one of the top running backs in the game. New defensive-minded head coach Jesse Minter can build his defense around one of the best safeties in the game in Hamilton, like what he achieved by using Derwin James Jr. during his time leading the defense for the Los Angeles Chargers. And Hendrickson gives the Ravens a double-digit sack guy on the perimeter to pair with DT Nnamdi Madubuike. Baltimore should be the favorite to win the AFC North.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have arguably been one of the league's top QB-WR duos since the turn of the decade. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Top five: QB Dak Prescott, WR George Pickens, WR CeeDee Lamb, DL Quinnen Williams, OL Tyler Smith

Don’t look now, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has finally built Dallas into a playoff contender. The Cowboys have one of the most explosive offenses in the league, led by Prescott and two big-play receivers in Lamb and Pickens. Smith gives Dallas an anchor up front along the interior of the offensive line.

But the key for the Cowboys will be how improved the defense is under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. He has talented pieces to work with in defensive lineman Kenny Clark, linebackers DeMarvion Overshown and Rashan Gary at the second level and Jalen Thompson and rookie Caleb Downs in the defensive secondary. If the Cowboys play to their potential defensively, they have a shot to reach the postseason for the first time since the 2023 season.

Is this Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' last season together? (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Top five: QB Patrick Mahomes, OL Creed Humphrey, TE Travis Kelce, RB Kenneth Walker III, DL Chris Jones

Yes, the Chiefs are old, with three of their core players – including Mahomes – in their thirties. Still, Kansas City should be properly motivated after missing the playoffs last season for the first time in nearly a decade. Mahomes is coming off season-ending knee surgery but is expected to be ready at the start of the regular season.

Recently married, Kelce was surprisingly productive in 2025, and the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer could be playing in his final season. But the keys for Kansas City will be how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo rebuilds a defense that lost key players in the secondary and whether Walker can be a bell-cow running back in the offense, led by the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Zach Allen (99) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) combined for 21 sacks last season. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Top five: CB Patrick Surtain II, DT Zach Allen, DL Nik Bonitto, OL Garrett Bolles, QB Bo Nix

The Broncos had one of the top defenses in the league last season, keyed by a formidable pass rush led by Allen and Bonitto. Along with that, Denver has a shutdown corner in Surtain. A focus for head coach Sean Payton will be improving a ‘meh’ offense.

Denver made a move to improve on that side of the ball by promoting Davis Webb to offensive coordinator. And the addition of receiver Jaylen Waddle via trade should help create more explosive plays and provide a good pairing with Courtland Sutton. But Nix returning healthy after a season-ending ankle fracture will be critical for the Broncos. Nix is developing into one of the better young quarterbacks in the league and needs to take another step in that development under the tutelage of Webb.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has caught 44 touchdown passes over the last five seasons. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Top five: QB Jared Goff, DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, OT Penei Sewell

The Lions have one of the most talented rosters in the league. Pro Bowl linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch could have also been included on this list. Detroit has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, led by an efficient passer and expert executioner of the offense in Goff.

However, the question for the Lions is how enthusiastic head coach Dan Campbell will direct his coordinators to get the best out of the talent on both sides of the ball. I’m a believer in new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, but it will be interesting to see how the offense changes with him at the controls. And defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard needs his defense to take another step in development. Finally, the Lions must stay healthy after experiencing a rash of injuries last season.

Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. combined for 27 sacks in 2025. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Top five: DE Will Anderson Jr., DE Danielle Hunter, CB Darrell Stingley Jr., LB Azeez Al-Shaair, WR Nico Collins

Led by defensive-minded head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans have arguably the best defense in the league heading into the season. They have playmakers at all three levels defensively in pass rushers Anderson and Hunter, an athletic traffic cop in the middle of the field in linebacker Al-Shaair and lock-down cornerbacks Stingley and Kamari Lassiter.

The issue for Houston is whether it can get more consistent performances from quarterback C.J. Stroud and whether he can get back to the level he played at in his first two years in the league. And can the offensive line do a better job of keeping Stroud upright? The playmakers are there, with talented receivers in Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, tight end Dalton Schultz and productive running backs in David Montgomery and Woody Marks.

Leonard Williams (far left), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (second from left) and Devon Witherspoon (second from right) were the nucleus of Seattle's Super Bowl-winning team. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Top five: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DL Leonard Williams, QB Sam Darnold, CB Devon Witherspoon, LB Ernest Jones IV

The defending Super Bowl champs lost four key players in free agency in cornerback Riq Woolen, edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Coby Bryant and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. However, the Seahawks still have plenty of juice on the roster, headlined by Smith-Njigba, who won Offensive Player of the Year last season.

The Ohio State receiver is joined on offense by quarterback Sam Darnold, who’s looking to build on an impressive first year in Seattle. Left tackle Charles Cross and left guard Grey Zabel serve as the anchors of the offensive line, helping to keep Darnold upright. The Seahawks return the best defense in the league, led by Williams, Jones and Witherspoon, along with versatile safety Nick Emmanwori, interior pass rusher Byron Murphy II and edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall.

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts have helped the Eagles win the NFC East in their first two seasons together.. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Top five: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Saquon Barkley, OL Jordan Mailata, DT Jalen Carter, CB Quinyon Mitchell

The Eagles are hopeful for addition by subtraction with the trade of the mercurial Brown to New England. Look for DeVonta Smith to fill the void as Philadelphia’s No. 1 receiver. However, the strength for the Eagles is the offensive and defensive lines, led by bookend tackles Lane Johnson and Mailata on offense, and massive defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Carter on defense.

While he has yet another offensive coordinator, Hurts is expected to take another step in his development with Sean Mannion leading the offense. Zack Baun is one of the best off-ball linebackers in the league, and Cooper DeJean brings versatility to one of the best defenses in the league, led by longtime defensive guru Vic Fangio.

Myles Garrett's arrival in Los Angeles gives the Rams the reigning Defenive Player of the Year and MVP. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Top five: QB Matthew Stafford, DE Myles Garrett, WR Puka Nacua, CB Trent McDuffie, WR Davante Adams.

Byron Young, Kyron Williams, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and offensive guards Steven Avila and Kevin Dotson also could be on this list. But from top to bottom, Sean McVay’s squad has the most talented roster in the league and perhaps one of the best rosters in NFL history, which is why they are heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl despite losing to last year’s Super Bowl champ Seattle in the NFC Championship game. And this does not include Aaron Donald, who is flirting with the idea of unretiring to play another season.

But one of the few question marks for the Rams remains backup quarterback, where first-round selection Ty Simpson will presumably beat out Stetson Bennett. It’s no surprise McVay desperately wanted a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo or Kirk Cousins to serve as his backup quarterback as insurance in case Stafford once again catches the injury bug.



Honorable mention: Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.