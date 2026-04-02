2026 NFL Uniforms: Commanders Unveil 'Hail Raiser' Jerseys as Part of Updated Look

The only constant in life is change, and in the NFL, that can mean a million different things. One of those changes could be a team's appearance, and we've already seen multiple teams announce new jerseys for next season.

Here are the teams that have released a new uniform and/or rebranded their entire look for the 2026 NFL season:

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are set to have a new look for the upcoming season. They unveiled a fully redesigned uniform set, blending elements of the franchise’s past with a bold, modern identity.

The updated look, according to the team, signals a new era, pairing refreshed aesthetics with a nod to the team’s longstanding tradition.

The Commanders will retain their burgundy home and white away uniforms, although those jerseys received an updated look to help blend in the old era with the new. They also introduced a new "Hail Raiser" alternate set. The all-black look is paired with a matching black helmet, featuring a Spear W logo decal on both sides.

Owner Josh Harris told reporters at the owners meeting in March that the team was focusing on the vision behind the redesign and how it connects to the franchise’s identity moving forward.

"The priority is honoring our past and then looking to the future; updating but not forgetting about our heritage, who we are and honoring that," Harris said. "And we have a bunch of things up our sleeves. I don't want to ruin the surprise, but we're going to continue to embrace our past, but then update it. And so, stay tuned."

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have a new look.

Atlanta announced on Apr. 2 that it's rolling out a new base uniform. The home look features a black helmet with a red uniform and white numbers and pants, whereas the road appearance features a black helmet with a white uniform, red numbers and the option for either black or white pants.

The Falcons will still break out the throwback red helmets on occasion.

"While the uniforms are the most visible elements of our brand, it's just one piece of where our brand shows up," Falcons Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Joyner said in an interview with the team's website.

"Our brand shows up in a variety of spaces from uniforms, to what you see in terms of buildings and the stadium, all the different fan gear, all the different places where our brand shows up — through that lens, and through thoughtful research, analysis and consideration, our brand is in a really strong spot, and we have had a lot of positive growth of our brand since we switched to our current design set with the bird logo in the early 2000s, so we wanted to continue to invest in that."

Tennessee Titans

On Mar. 12, Tennessee revealed a new look that pays homage to its Houston Oilers' roots.

The Titans' home look features a blue jersey and white pants, while the road look features a white jersey and the option for either light blue or white pants. Meanwhile, "TITANS" is stitched across the chest for the home jersey, while "TENNESSEE" is stitched across the chest for the road jersey.

"We wanted to come up with something that took the best parts of all of that and bring it together in a way that makes sense," Titans President and Chief Executive Officer Burke Nihill said in an interview with the team's website.

"I feel like we're building on the legacy of what got us here, and we're doing it in a way that is going to set the course of this organization for decades to come in a pretty special way."