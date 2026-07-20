2026 NFL Odds: Which QB Will Lead League In Passing Yards, Touchdowns?

With every new NFL season comes renewed belief in your team's quarterback.

Let's check out the odds for which signal-callers will lead the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, as of July 20 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Most regular-season passing yards

Joe Burrow: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jared Goff: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Dak Prescott: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Matthew Stafford: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Patrick Mahomes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Justin Herbert: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Drake Maye: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brock Purdy: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

What to know: With each new season, belief in Joe Burrow seldom wanes. The Bengals' star has only played 35 games over the past three seasons, but when he does play, he's one of the game's best signal-callers. In 2024 — the last time he started 17 regular-season games — he led the NFL in passing attempts (652), completions (460) and passing yards (4,918). He did that all while completing a stellar 70.6% of his passes. The only question regarding Burrow is his health, as he has started 10 or fewer games in three of his six professional seasons. Tied with Burrow atop this board are Detroit's Jared Goff and Dallas' Dak Prescott. Goff has passed for at least 4,000 yards in six of his 10 pro seasons, including four consecutive seasons of 4,000 or more. He also has not missed a regular-season game since 2021 and finished second in passing yards last year (4,564). As for Prescott, he's led the NFL in completions in two of the past three seasons and finished third in passing yards last season (4,552).

Most regular-season passing TDs

Joe Burrow: +550 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Matthew Stafford: +650 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Dak Prescott: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jared Goff: +950 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Brock Purdy: +1100 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Drake Maye: +1500 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Trevor Lawrence: +1600 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Caleb Williams: +1800 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

What to know: Burrow is back. When he led the league in passing yards, completions and attempts in 2024, he also led the NFL in passing TDs (43). In short, the last time he was fully healthy, he was dominant. That season, he also led the NFL in passing first downs (253) and passing yards per game (289.3). Second on the board is Matt Stafford, who led the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing TDs (46) last season. It wasn't a big year for passing touchdowns, however, as Stafford was the only QB to eclipse 40. Goff finished second with 34, Drake Maye had 31 and Prescott had 30.