Top 10 NFL QBs: Josh Allen Or Patrick Mahomes At No. 1? Caleb Williams Top 5?

The debate over who is the best quarterback in the NFL might be the most open it's been in years.

Patrick Mahomes struggled in 2025 before tearing his ACL, leading to some questions about what his future might look like. Josh Allen won MVP in 2024 and has been a strong contender for the award in recent years, but he hasn't gotten over the hump in the playoffs. Matthew Stafford won his first MVP in 2025, although he's 38 entering the new season. And we can't count out young quarterbacks like Drake Maye and Caleb Williams from the discussion either, even if they haven't had sustained success yet.

So, as the debate over the quarterback hierarchy rages on, Colin Cowherd gave a try at ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2026 season on "The Herd."

Colin's Top 10 NFL QBs: Will Mahomes or Allen be on top?

Cowherd's thoughts: "Drake Maye edges out Lamar Jackson. Listen, he was the first quarterback in league history to ever have a 70% completion percentage and 4,000 passing yards before turning 25. It feels like he's in his prime and he's a kid and he did it last year with a bad offensive line and an average running game. No one thought they would get to the Super Bowl. He was the most accurate quarterback in the NFL last season, for a kid! He reminds me a little bit of Herbert with a little bit of accuracy."

Cowherd's thoughts: "The most underrated player in the league is Jordan Love. I'm pretty sure Jordan Love is underrated. Now, he gets off to bad Septembers. It's inexplicable. It's bad. I cannot explain Septembers. He completes 60% of his throws since he's been a pro quarterback in September and he's 4-5-1. I think it's Matt LaFleur's offense. … But in terms of arm, whip, size, smarts, toughness — he'll get banged up, but he doesn't miss a lot of starts — I think he's a huge talent."

Cowherd's thoughts: "Goff's one of these guys that got a new coordinator — again, we're considering everything. He doesn't miss starts, he's unbelievable from the pocket. He does need O-line protection to flourish. But he's got Drew Petzing. Last year, the OC situation wasn't ideal. He wasn't quite the same. But he leads the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and wins over the last three seasons. That accounts for a lot."

Jared Goff has statistically been among the NFL's best passers over the last few years. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know what there is to argue. Last four seasons, four different teams, he's 28-6. He's now got a trophy. He is one of the two quarterbacks in the whole league with 4,000-plus passing yards in back-to-back seasons. He led the Seahawks with a defensive coach having lost DK Metcalf and a running back that couldn't stay healthy to the No. 1 offense in probably the second-best division in football. He's in his prime. … He's one of the younger great quarterbacks in the league. Really, if you look at his age, he's got six years of prime left."

Cowherd's thoughts: "I love Joe Burrow. But, in two of the last three seasons, he gets banged up, [and] only played eight games last year. I also think he doesn't have the support system of a Herbert, Patrick Mahomes or now, with Ben Johnson, a Caleb Williams. I love Burrow. He's the all-time leader in completion percentage. He's one of the great third-down quarterbacks. think he's in Brady's category, Mahomes' category. I think he's unbelievable. I have to consider everything: durability and offensive line, which have yet to be mediocre, have to be considered."

Cowherd's thoughts: "Justin Herbert has a new coordinator. He finally has a head coach and a big-time OC, Mike McDaniel. By the way, the remarkable thing about Herbert: he made the playoffs with the 30th-ranked offensive line. I've seen Mahomes get buried in a Super Bowl when he had a bad O-line. This kid made the playoffs and he was getting hammered for 17 straight weeks."

Cowherd's thoughts: "My one old guy [on this list]. He had the highest passer rating in the league. Is his back going to hold up? Will he have a left tackle? I don't know. I just know that when he lets go of the football, it is a thing of beauty. Pre-snap, post-snap, I don't get a lot of movement. If it's just pure throwing the football and reading the defense, he is near the top."

Matthew Stafford won his first MVP in 2025. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know why people will push back on this. … Folks, he made two plays in the playoffs last year — one against the Green Bay and one against the Rams — that broke football physics. It was early Mahomes. They just didn't make any sense. The throw up the left sideline against Green Bay just made no damn sense. The throw in the back of the end zone against the Rams — what in God's name is happening? That's early Mahomes. By the way, lowest interception percentage of any quarterback in league history with 1,110 attempts."

Cowherd's thoughts: "He now has a run game and an upgraded O-line. I think he will be Patrick Mahomes again, but I need to wait and see it. The most remarkable stat about Patrick Mahomes is this: He's won half the games in his career, 20-20, when he's trailed by 10-plus points. He is the great [John] Elway. He is the great ‘come from behind’ quarterback of my life."

Cowherd's thoughts: "Josh Allen has his health. He's a force of nature. Six straight years with at least one playoff win. He's in his prime. He's done remarkable things with a coach on the defensive side that got fired. I think his organization, in my opinion, has let him down. I don't think he's had Patrick Mahomes infrastructure. That's not saying he would have as many trophies as Mahomes. But I think his size, his arm, he's healthy, he's in his prime, Josh Allen is the best quarterback in this sport."