10 Biggest NFL Stadiums
The NFL boasts 30 stadiums, some dating back to 1924 and others opened as recently as 2020. But which one can hold the most fans? Check out the top capacity stadiums in the league. Let's see which teams have the biggest home field advantage, seating-wise!
Top 10 Largest NFL Stadiums by Capacity
- Capacity: 82,500: MetLife Stadium (New York Giants / New York Jets)
- Capacity: 81,441: Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers)
- Capacity: 80,000: AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys)
- Capacity: 76,416: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Capacity: 76,125: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)
- Capacity: 74,867: Bank of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers)
- Capacity: 73,208: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans Saints)
- Capacity: 72,220: NRG Stadium (Houston Texans)
- Capacity: 71,608: Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills)
- Capacity: 71,008: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)
What is the largest NFL stadium?
MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is the largest NFL stadium with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife is home to the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
What is the smallest NFL stadium?
Soldier Field in Chicago, IL is the smallest NFL stadium. The home of the Chicago Bears has a capacity of just 61,500.
What is the largest college football stadium?
Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan is the largest college football stadium with a capacity of 107,601. Michigan Stadium is not only the largest college football stadium, but also the largest stadium in the United States.
-
