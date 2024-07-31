National Football League 10 Biggest NFL Stadiums Updated Jul. 31, 2024 4:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL boasts 30 stadiums, some dating back to 1924 and others opened as recently as 2020. But which one can hold the most fans? Check out the top capacity stadiums in the league. Let's see which teams have the biggest home field advantage, seating-wise!

Top 10 Largest NFL Stadiums by Capacity

Best and worst NFL stadiums and mascots | Bear Bets

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the largest NFL stadium?

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is the largest NFL stadium with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife is home to the New York Jets and the New York Giants.

What is the smallest NFL stadium?

Soldier Field in Chicago, IL is the smallest NFL stadium. The home of the Chicago Bears has a capacity of just 61,500.

What is the largest college football stadium?

Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan is the largest college football stadium with a capacity of 107,601. Michigan Stadium is not only the largest college football stadium, but also the largest stadium in the United States.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more