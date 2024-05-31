College Football
10 Biggest College Football Stadiums: Michigan Stadium, Ohio State and more
College Football

10 Biggest College Football Stadiums: Michigan Stadium, Ohio State and more

Published May. 31, 2024 2:39 p.m. ET

College football stadiums are some of the most significant landmarks in the U.S., representing tradition and competition. Here's a rundown of the largest stadiums based on their capacity, each with its own unique atmosphere and history that adds to the excitement of game day.

Top 10 Largest College Football Stadiums by Capacity

  1. Capacity 107,601: Michigan Stadium (Michigan)
  2. Capacity 106,572: Beaver Stadium (Penn State)
  3. Capacity 102,780: Ohio Stadium (Ohio State)
  4. Capacity 102,733: Kyle Field (Texas A&M)
  5. Capacity 102,321: Tiger Stadium (LSU)
  6. Capacity 101,915: Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)
  7. Capacity 101,821: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama)
  8. Capacity 100,119: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Texas)
  9. Capacity 92,746: Sanford Stadium (Georgia)
  10. Capacity 91,136: Rose Bowl Stadium (UCLA)

Joel Klatt’s top 5 toughest places to play in college football | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt’s top 5 toughest places to play in college football | Joel Klatt Show

What is the largest college football stadium?

Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan is the largest college football stadium with a capacity of 107,601. Michigan Stadium is not only the largest college football stadium, but also the largest stadium in the United States. 

What is the largest NFL stadium?

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is the largest NFL stadium with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife is home to the New York Jets and the New York Giants

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Could 5-star QB JuJu Lewis keep Deion Sanders in Colorado after Shedeur, Shilo leave?

Could 5-star QB JuJu Lewis keep Deion Sanders in Colorado after Shedeur, Shilo leave?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes