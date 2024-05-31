College Football 10 Biggest College Football Stadiums: Michigan Stadium, Ohio State and more Published May. 31, 2024 2:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football stadiums are some of the most significant landmarks in the U.S., representing tradition and competition. Here's a rundown of the largest stadiums based on their capacity, each with its own unique atmosphere and history that adds to the excitement of game day.

Top 10 Largest College Football Stadiums by Capacity

What is the largest college football stadium?

Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan is the largest college football stadium with a capacity of 107,601. Michigan Stadium is not only the largest college football stadium, but also the largest stadium in the United States.

What is the largest NFL stadium?

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is the largest NFL stadium with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife is home to the New York Jets and the New York Giants .

