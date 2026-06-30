NFL Offseason Check-In: Should the Bucs Give Baker Mayfield the Bag?

It is rare for a starting quarterback to hit the free-agent market, but the ongoing impasse between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield could make the former No. 1 overall pick a hot commodity when the free-agent carousel starts spinning in 2027.

After earning consecutive Pro Bowl selections with Tampa Bay, while producing a pair of 4,000-yard seasons and guiding the club to back-to-back division titles in 2023-24, Mayfield has been unable to secure the long-term deal he covets as a franchise quarterback.

Although the Bucs are likely slow-playing the negotiations to gauge the quarterback market, with Lamar Jackson and others also awaiting contract extensions, the financial tug-of-war between Tampa Bay and Mayfield is a different discussion.

Baker Mayfield is entering the last year of his deal. Will he and the Bucs agree to an extension before the season? (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

What Is Mayfield Worth?

Unlike Jackson, who should command a contract that averages $60 million-plus annually as a two-time MVP who has consistently ranked as a top-five quarterback, the veteran should target a deal that puts him in the "$50 Million Club" based on his résumé compared to Dak Prescott (four-year, $240 million), Trevor Lawrence (five-year, $275 million), Jordan Love (four-year, $220 million), Brock Purdy (five-year, $265 million), Tua Tagovailoa (four-year, $212.4 million) and Jared Goff (four-year, $212 million).

Considering each of those quarterbacks signed their deals within the past two years, while posting numbers that are in Mayfield’s range, the 31-year-old gunslinger has enough leverage to stand firm on a contract extension that pays him like a top-10 QB. As a late-blooming star who played on a "prove-it" deal in 2023 valued at $8.5 million before signing a three-year, $100 million contract in 2024, Mayfield has far outproduced his contract.

He has started every regular-season and postseason game for the Bucs since 2023, while posting a 66.3% completion rate with 95 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. Additionally, he has compiled a 97.4 passer rating, a 27-24 record, and a pair of division titles during that span. Given that his success has come with a revolving door of offensive coordinators (Dave Canales, 2023; Liam Coen, 2024; and Josh Grizzard, 2025), Mayfield has shown the football world that he is more than a game manager propped up by a creative playcaller.

Mayfield played through a laundry list of injuries in 2025, which eventually caught up to him and the Bucs in the back half of the season. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

From his significant improvement in completion rate (64.3% to 71.4%), touchdowns (28 to 41), and passer rating (94.6 to 106.8) from his first to second year in Tampa Bay, to his ability to survive with injuries to his playmakers and protectors around him, Mayfield oozes franchise quarterback vibes when he is in a Buccaneers’ uniform. He has orchestrated eight game-winning drives during his tenure, including four in 2025 with a banged-up offensive lineup.

Considering Mayfield played through an assortment of injuries last season that compromised his ability to play to his standard, the Buccaneers shouldn't downplay his talent, toughness and winning pedigree. Mayfield was on the team’s injury report for 10 of 18 weeks — he recently revealed he suffered a sprained MCL and PCL in his right knee in Week 2 — yet did not miss a single game. For the first half of the season, in fact, Mayfield was thriving in spite of his many ailments. He led the Bucs to a series of come-from-behind wins before the club's many injuries hampered the entire operation.

But for three years, Mayfield has exuded everything you'd expect from a franchise quarterback, from his leadership to his courage to his commitment, while often performing at a top-10 level. That's not a pedigree you often find on the open market, which should make the Bucs more than willing to extend him on a deal commensurate with his peers after initially acquiring him on a discounted deal.

With the franchise tag for quarterbacks inching toward the $50 million mark ($43.8 million in 2026), the Buccaneers must be prepared to pay Mayfield "elite" quarterback money ($55 million-plus) to make it sensible for the nine-year veteran. If the Buccaneers simply follow the blueprint established by Goff and the Detroit Lions, both sides should be able to close a deal that rewards Mayfield for his play while providing enough room for Tampa Bay to continue building around him.

How The Bucs Must Build Around Baker

Credit general manager Jason Licht for proactively upgrading the roster in anticipation of a quarterback deal that will change the team-building process. The decision to draft Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 draft put a WR1/WR2 in the rotation to replace Mike Evans and complement Chris Godwin on the perimeter. The team added another big-bodied pass catcher in Ted Hurst (third round, 2026) to join Jalen McMillan as a designated playmaker with big-play potential.

The offensive line has undergone a makeover, with Tristan Wirfs moving to the blindside while continuing to play at a Pro Bowl level. With the team committed to investing top picks on the front line (Graham Barton, first round, 2024; Cody Mauch, second round, 2023; and Luke Goedeke, second round, 2022), the unit's chemistry and continuity should help Mayfield continue to play at a high level. After watching the veteran take hits on 700-plus offensive snaps in 2025, it is imperative for the offensive line to stay healthy and loaded with top-notch talent.

In addition to extending Mayfield, Tampa Bay needs to level up its offensive line and running game to take the next step. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers must address the running game if they want Mayfield to be at his best as a playmaker. Despite adding Kenneth Gainwell to pair with Bucky Irving, the team needs a star in the backfield to command the defense’s attention and alleviate some of the burden on the QB to carry the offense. Adding a dynamic ballcarrier will be crucial to forcing opponents to abandon the two-high coverages that limit explosive plays in the passing game. Moreover, the Buccaneers can run a more balanced attack, allowing Mayfield to seamlessly transition from game manager to playmaker as the situation warrants.

If the Buccaneers’ defense regains its swagger amid a young collection of bullies joining the squad (Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter and Keionte Scott), the club could be a contender for the foreseeable future with Mayfield at the helm.