National Football League Miami's Cam Ward on why he's best QB in 2025 NFL Draft: 'The tape says everything' Published Feb. 28, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has a valid argument for being the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he made that case for himself on Friday at the combine.

"The tape says everything, I believe, and I'm honest to that," Ward said about why he's the best signal-caller in the draft. "But I think what separates me from everybody is the way I approach it, the mindset that I have going to the field each and every game. Coming from my journey, not a lot of people can do that. So, I think it just shows the work ethic that I'm willing to put in.

"Whether I go first round or second round, at the end of the day, that draft pick doesn't mean anything. It's all about establishing yourself once you get the opportunity."

Ward, who isn't doing drills at the combine, said that his best trait is "winning from the pocket."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miami quarterback is in competition with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, to be the first signal-caller off the board. During his media availability on Friday, Sanders, who also isn't doing drills, expressed that he's "of course" the best QB in the draft.

Ward, an All-American, spent last season at Miami after two seasons with the Washington State Cougars (2022-23) and two seasons with the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2020-21). In 2024, he totaled 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 172.2 passer rating, while completing 67.2% of his passes. Ward's passing touchdowns and passer rating each led the ACC.

Joel Klatt breaks down Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

En route to the Hurricanes going 10-3 and just missing the College Football Playoff, Ward won both ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year honors and was a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. He finished his career first in college football history with 156 combined passing touchdowns.

The 22-year-old Ward could theoretically go anywhere in the top three of the draft, as the Tennessee Titans (No. 1 pick), Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3) all have uncertain quarterback futures.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cam Ward

share