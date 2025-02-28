National Football League
QBs Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward won't work out at NFL Scouting Combine
Updated Feb. 28, 2025 12:15 p.m. ET

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, have confirmed they will not work out at this week's annual scouting combine.

The announcements are not a surprise. Both had indicated previously they weren't planning to do on-field drills when quarterbacks, running backs and receivers are scheduled to be on the Lucas Oil Stadium field.

It's also hardly a new trend. They join a long group of quarterbacks who have opted out of the workouts, a list that includes names such as No. 1 overall picks Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Joe Burrow among others.

Sanders and Ward, who developed a friendly rivalry when they were Pac-12 foes, do have plenty of work on tape. Each started at least 50 games at multiple schools during their college careers.

Sanders helped revive programs at Jackson State in Mississippi before following his father and longtime coach, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, to Colorado.

Ward threw for an NCAA record 158 touchdown passes at FCS school Incarnate Word in Texas, Washington State and last season at Miami.

Last season, Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while Ward was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

