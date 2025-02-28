National Football League Shedeur Sanders states case to be No. 1 pick: 'I know what I bring to the table' Updated Feb. 28, 2025 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDIANAPOLIS — Adorned in diamond-studded jewelry and donning a black baseball cap turned backward, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders appeared at ease answering questions in front of a huge media group at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday.

"How's everybody doing?" said a smiling Sanders as he took the podium. "Legendary, legendary."

Sanders covered a wide range of topics during the 15 or so minutes he took questions. Among them: Does he believe he's the best quarterback in this year's draft?

"Of course," said Sanders. "Now, I respect a lot of quarterbacks here. They've put a lot of hard work in to get to this point, so kudos to them. It's truly respect, but I know what I bring to the table."

ADVERTISEMENT

He detailed why he's the quarterback who can revive a moribund NFL franchise, stating that he's had six different offensive coordinators and still helped turn around both Jackson State and Colorado. He believes he can do the same in the NFL.

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," Sanders said. "You should know history repeats itself over and over and over. And I've done it over and over, so it should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me."

And Sanders believes after his college experience that he's ready for the NFL.

"My game's not played from my legs, and not even just my arm," Sanders said. "What was Tom Brady's best trait? His mental [ability]; he's able to think.

"So, if you have those traits of greatness and I know where I'm headed, then why wouldn't a franchise pick me. You've got the ultimate cheat code."

Sanders said his mindset is the skill he's most proud of: "I know nothing can phase me. No pressure, no situation, the cameras. Nothing can phase me. I grew up with it."

Sanders talked about his relationship with Brady, FOX Sports' Lead NFL Analyst and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He's an all-time great," Sanders said. "Being able to have that resource. Being able to have that person I'm able to talk to and call whenever I'm having questions about the game. And he's able to relate to it because he played the game at the highest level. It's truly amazing and I'm thankful for that."

Sanders said he first met Brady when the future Hall of Fame quarterback extended an invitation to work out with him in Tampa a few years ago. Sanders said his father, Deion Sanders, came along and filmed the sessions.

"Sometimes I just go back and listen to things that he said at that time," Shedeur said. "And it registers. Everything he said back then registers now, and it applies. So, that's what I'm thankful for."

Sanders said he has met with the Raiders, who have the No. 6 pick in the draft, at the combine. He confirmed that he will not attend the draft in Green Bay, preferring to be with the friends and family who helped him get to this point. He did not say if that celebration will take place in Colorado or Dallas.

Making the transition to the next level, Sanders acknowledged the need to take what the defense gives him and be more efficient as a quarterback.

"Sometimes I got caught up playing hero ball," he said. "But I understand where I messed up now, and I'm going to fix it at the next level."

Asked what item or piece of clothing he couldn't live without, a smiling Sanders explained: "My jewelry. I can't live without the jewelry. Dad had Deion Jr. in jewelry when he was 3 years old, so it runs in the family."

Sanders also defended his off-the-field ventures, making music and his other media pursuits.

"You have to understand, we work out, we eat and we watch film," Sanders said. "After that, we've got all these hours to yourself. So why would somebody criticize you for being at home and being able to express yourself the way you want to express yourself. You could be out being wild and doing all that type of stuff, driving as fast as you can and doing something wild.

"If anything, I think some GMs appreciate that you're in a controlled environment, being able to express yourself and chill."

More than anything, Sanders believes the media scrutiny he's experienced as a college player being coached by his famous father has helped him prepare for what's coming in the NFL.

"You think I'm worried about what critics say or what people say?" Sanders said. "Do you know who my dad is? They hated on him, too. So it's almost normal.

"Without people hating, it's not normal for us. We like the adversity. We like everything that comes with the name. That's why we are who we are."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share