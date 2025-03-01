National Football League Dillon Gabriel not short on confidence, savors chance to show he belongs in NFL Updated Mar. 1, 2025 11:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDIANAPOLIS – At 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds, Dillon Gabriel might not look like a franchise quarterback. But after setting the NCAA record for total touchdowns and throwing for the second-most passing yards in Division I history, he's confident that he can be successful at the next level.

"I challenge everyone to just watch the tape," Gabriel said at the NFL Combine. "And you'll see the evolution from 2019 to now, the growth I've made not only physically, but mentally. Even with my throwing motion, you'll see how polished and how detailed it's been.

"That won't change. I'm eager to continue to learn and grow. But I'm confident in my tape."

Last season, Russell Wilson, Bryce Young and Kyler Murray were the only starting quarterbacks in the NFL under 6-feet tall. Other QBs on the shorter side who've had success in the league include Drew Brees, Baker Mayfield and Brock Purdy.

But smaller QBs always have to prove themselves. That's why, unlike the top quarterbacks in this year's draft like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, Gabriel will participate in the QB drills on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Gabriel said his depth of experience playing quarterback is a separator. He's been a starting quarterback since his freshman year at Mililani High School in Hawaii. He then started 63 games in six years in college, with stints at Central Florida, Oklahoma and Oregon.

The 24-year-old Heisman Trophy finalist highlights his leadership skills, his willingness to learn and his winning ways as characteristics that work in his favor. Gabriel went 46-17 as a college starter.

"I think I've learned as I've gotten older that I've been built for the position," Gabriel said. "Growing up I've played it, so it's something I know very well. I'm a winner. I've won at all three spots, have done it in big games and everything in between.

"And then I'm a learner. I know I won't know everything going into the door in the NFL. I've got a bunch of knowledge, but there's still a bunch for me to learn. I'm eager to learn and know there's a lot of room for growth."

In his final college season, Gabriel led the Ducks to a 13-1 record, completing 73% of his passes for 3,857 yards, with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

"[He's] a baller," Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden said about Gabriel. "One of the best quarterbacks I've played with. He comes into the locker room, and everybody just floats to him. He connects with everybody. Like I said, a baller. Somebody who's going to make it happen every time he can."

Gabriel has been compared to fellow left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, another Hawaii native. Along with Tagovailoa, Gabriel said he studied left-handed throwers like Kellen Moore and Michael Vick growing up. Currently, there are two left-handed starting quarterbacks in the NFL: Tagovailoa and the Falcons' Michael Penix Jr.

"There's very few of us, which is cool," Gabriel said. "It makes us different. But I think more than that, there's different playing styles. [Tagovailoa is] a great person to be compared to. Of course, he's a guy I watched growing up and has had a bunch of success."

Holden said even though Dillon is a lefty, he throws a catchable ball.

"When the ball is in the air, it spins a different way; instead of coming towards you, it goes the opposite way," Holden said. "We had the Monarc [robotic QB] machine. ... We flipped that machine and made it left-handed. Just catching on that helped a lot. Dillon throws a great ball. It isn't too different, but that's probably the only thing, the way it's in the air."

Gabriel is projected as a Day 2 or Day 3 pick. He said he's had interviews with the Raiders and Dolphins at the combine this week. In terms of the right team fit, he said he's looking for great alignment with players, coaches and ownership.

"If a team wants a winner, a franchise leader, then they know who to call," Gabriel said.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

