College Football SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Aug. 16, 2024 11:48 a.m. ET

The SEC conference is known for some of the best college football around. The conference dates back to 1933, but didn't start holding a conference championship game until 1992. Check out the complete list of SEC football champions including the year, team and conference record:

SEC Football Champions

2023: Alabama (8-0)

2022: Georgia (8-0)

2021: Alabama (7–1)

2020: Alabama (10–0)

2019: LSU (8–0)

2018: Alabama (8–0)

2017: Georgia (7–1)

2016: Alabama (8–0)

2015: Alabama (7–1)

2014: Alabama (7–1)

2013: Auburn (7–1)

2012: Alabama (7–1)

2011: LSU (8–0)

2010: Auburn (8–0)

2009: Alabama (8–0)

2008: Florida (7–1)

2007: LSU (6–2)

2006: Florida (7–1)

2005: Georgia (6–2)

2004: Auburn (8–0)

2003: LSU (7–1)

2002: Georgia (7–1)

2001: LSU (5–3)

2000: Florida (7–1)

1999: Alabama (7–1)

1998: Tennessee (8–0)

1997: Tennessee (7–1)

1996: Florida (8–0)

1995: Florida (8–0)

1994: Florida (7–1)

1993: Florida (7–1)

1992: Alabama (8–0)

1991: Florida (7–0)

1990: Tennessee (5–1–1)

1989: Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee (6–1)

1988: Auburn (6–1)

1987: Auburn (5–0–1)

1986: LSU (5–1)

1985: Tennessee (5–1)

1984: Florida (5–0–1)*

1983: Auburn (6–0)

1982: Georgia (6–0)

1981: Alabama, Georgia (6–0)

1980: Georgia (6–0)

1979: Alabama (6–0)

1978: Alabama (6–0)

1977: Alabama (7–0)

1976: Georgia, Kentucky (5–1)

1975: Alabama (6–0)

1974: Alabama (6–0)

1973: Alabama (8–0)

1972: Alabama (7–1)

1971: Alabama (7–0)

1970: LSU (5–0)

1969: Tennessee (5–1)

1968: Georgia (5–0–1)

1967: Tennessee (6–0)

1966: Alabama (6-0), Georgia (5–0)

1965: Alabama (6–1–1)

1964: Alabama (8–0)

1963: Ole Miss (5–0–1)

1962: Ole Miss (6–0)

1961: Alabama (7-0), LSU (6–0)

1960: Ole Miss (5–0–1)

1959: Georgia (7–0)

1958: LSU (6–0)

1957: Auburn (7–0)

1956: Tennessee (6–0)

1955: Ole Miss (5–1)

1954: Ole Miss (5–0)

1953: Alabama (4–0–3)

1952: Georgia Tech (7–0)

1951: Georgia Tech (7–0), Tennessee (5–0)

1950: Kentucky (5–1)

1949: Tulane (5–1)

1948: Georgia (6–0)

1947: Ole Miss (6–1)

1946: Georgia, Tennessee (5–0)

1945: Alabama (6–0)

1944: Georgia Tech (4–0)

1943: Georgia Tech (3–0)

1942: Georgia (6–1)

1941: Mississippi State (4–0–1)

1940: Tennessee (5–0)

1939: Georgia Tech (6–0), Tennessee (6–0), and Tulane (5–0)

1938: Tennessee (7–0)

1937: Alabama (6–0)

1936: LSU (6–0)

1935: LSU (5–0)

1934: Alabama (7–0), Tulane (8–0)

1933: Alabama (5–0–1)

Who has won the most SEC Championships?

Alabama has won the most SEC Championships with 30 titles. Below is a list of schools who have won SEC titles:

Alabama - 30

Georgia - 14

Tennessee - 13

LSU - 12

Florida - 8*

Auburn - 8

Ole Miss - 6

Georgia Tech - 5 (former member)

Tulane - 3 (former member)

Kentucky - 2

Mississippi State - 1

* Florida had its 1984 title vacated

