SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year

Published Aug. 16, 2024 11:48 a.m. ET

The SEC conference is known for some of the best college football around. The conference dates back to 1933, but didn't start holding a conference championship game until 1992. Check out the complete list of SEC football champions including the year, team and conference record:

SEC Football Champions

  • 2023: Alabama (8-0)
  • 2022: Georgia (8-0)
  • 2021: Alabama (7–1)
  • 2020: Alabama (10–0)
  • 2019: LSU (8–0)
  • 2018: Alabama (8–0)
  • 2017: Georgia (7–1)
  • 2016: Alabama (8–0)
  • 2015: Alabama (7–1)
  • 2014: Alabama (7–1)
  • 2013: Auburn (7–1)
  • 2012: Alabama (7–1)
  • 2011: LSU (8–0)

  • 2010: Auburn (8–0)
  • 2009: Alabama (8–0)
  • 2008: Florida (7–1)
  • 2007: LSU (6–2)
  • 2006: Florida (7–1)
  • 2005: Georgia (6–2)
  • 2004: Auburn (8–0)
  • 2003: LSU (7–1)
  • 2002: Georgia (7–1)
  • 2001: LSU (5–3)
  • 2000: Florida (7–1)
  • 1999: Alabama (7–1)
  • 1998: Tennessee (8–0)
  • 1997: Tennessee (7–1)
  • 1996: Florida (8–0)
  • 1995: Florida (8–0)
  • 1994: Florida (7–1)
  • 1993: Florida (7–1)
  • 1992: Alabama (8–0)
  • 1991: Florida (7–0)
  • 1990: Tennessee (5–1–1)
  • 1989: Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee (6–1)
  • 1988: Auburn (6–1)
  • 1987: Auburn (5–0–1)
  • 1986: LSU (5–1)
  • 1985: Tennessee (5–1)
  • 1984: Florida (5–0–1)*
  • 1983: Auburn (6–0)
  • 1982: Georgia (6–0)
  • 1981: Alabama, Georgia (6–0)
  • 1980: Georgia (6–0)
  • 1979: Alabama (6–0)
  • 1978: Alabama (6–0)
  • 1977: Alabama (7–0)
  • 1976: Georgia, Kentucky (5–1)
  • 1975: Alabama (6–0)
  • 1974: Alabama (6–0)
  • 1973: Alabama (8–0)
  • 1972: Alabama (7–1)
  • 1971: Alabama (7–0)
  • 1970: LSU (5–0)
  • 1969: Tennessee (5–1)
  • 1968: Georgia (5–0–1)
  • 1967: Tennessee (6–0)
  • 1966: Alabama (6-0), Georgia (5–0)
  • 1965: Alabama (6–1–1)
  • 1964: Alabama (8–0)
  • 1963: Ole Miss (5–0–1)
  • 1962: Ole Miss (6–0)
  • 1961: Alabama (7-0), LSU (6–0)
  • 1960: Ole Miss (5–0–1)
  • 1959: Georgia (7–0)
  • 1958: LSU (6–0)
  • 1957: Auburn (7–0)
  • 1956: Tennessee (6–0)
  • 1955: Ole Miss (5–1)
  • 1954: Ole Miss (5–0)
  • 1953: Alabama (4–0–3)
  • 1952: Georgia Tech (7–0)
  • 1951: Georgia Tech (7–0), Tennessee (5–0)
  • 1950: Kentucky (5–1)
  • 1949: Tulane (5–1)
  • 1948: Georgia (6–0)
  • 1947: Ole Miss (6–1)
  • 1946: Georgia, Tennessee (5–0)
  • 1945: Alabama (6–0)
  • 1944: Georgia Tech (4–0)
  • 1943: Georgia Tech (3–0)
  • 1942: Georgia (6–1)
  • 1941: Mississippi State (4–0–1)
  • 1940: Tennessee (5–0)
  • 1939: Georgia Tech (6–0), Tennessee (6–0), and Tulane (5–0)
  • 1938: Tennessee (7–0)
  • 1937: Alabama (6–0)
  • 1936: LSU (6–0)
  • 1935: LSU (5–0)
  • 1934: Alabama (7–0), Tulane (8–0)
  • 1933: Alabama (5–0–1)

Who has won the most SEC Championships?

Alabama has won the most SEC Championships with 30 titles. Below is a list of schools who have won SEC titles:

  • Alabama - 30
  • Georgia - 14
  • Tennessee - 13
  • LSU - 12
  • Florida - 8*
  • Auburn - 8
  • Ole Miss - 6
  • Georgia Tech - 5 (former member)
  • Tulane - 3 (former member)
  • Kentucky - 2
  • Mississippi State - 1

* Florida had its 1984 title vacated

Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
LSU Tigers
in this topic
