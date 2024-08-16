College Football
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Aug. 16, 2024 11:48 a.m. ET
The SEC conference is known for some of the best college football around. The conference dates back to 1933, but didn't start holding a conference championship game until 1992. Check out the complete list of SEC football champions including the year, team and conference record:
SEC Football Champions
- 2023: Alabama (8-0)
- 2022: Georgia (8-0)
- 2021: Alabama (7–1)
- 2020: Alabama (10–0)
- 2019: LSU (8–0)
- 2018: Alabama (8–0)
- 2017: Georgia (7–1)
- 2016: Alabama (8–0)
- 2015: Alabama (7–1)
- 2014: Alabama (7–1)
- 2013: Auburn (7–1)
- 2012: Alabama (7–1)
- 2011: LSU (8–0)
- 2010: Auburn (8–0)
- 2009: Alabama (8–0)
- 2008: Florida (7–1)
- 2007: LSU (6–2)
- 2006: Florida (7–1)
- 2005: Georgia (6–2)
- 2004: Auburn (8–0)
- 2003: LSU (7–1)
- 2002: Georgia (7–1)
- 2001: LSU (5–3)
- 2000: Florida (7–1)
- 1999: Alabama (7–1)
- 1998: Tennessee (8–0)
- 1997: Tennessee (7–1)
- 1996: Florida (8–0)
- 1995: Florida (8–0)
- 1994: Florida (7–1)
- 1993: Florida (7–1)
- 1992: Alabama (8–0)
- 1991: Florida (7–0)
- 1990: Tennessee (5–1–1)
- 1989: Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee (6–1)
- 1988: Auburn (6–1)
- 1987: Auburn (5–0–1)
- 1986: LSU (5–1)
- 1985: Tennessee (5–1)
- 1984: Florida (5–0–1)*
- 1983: Auburn (6–0)
- 1982: Georgia (6–0)
- 1981: Alabama, Georgia (6–0)
- 1980: Georgia (6–0)
- 1979: Alabama (6–0)
- 1978: Alabama (6–0)
- 1977: Alabama (7–0)
- 1976: Georgia, Kentucky (5–1)
- 1975: Alabama (6–0)
- 1974: Alabama (6–0)
- 1973: Alabama (8–0)
- 1972: Alabama (7–1)
- 1971: Alabama (7–0)
- 1970: LSU (5–0)
- 1969: Tennessee (5–1)
- 1968: Georgia (5–0–1)
- 1967: Tennessee (6–0)
- 1966: Alabama (6-0), Georgia (5–0)
- 1965: Alabama (6–1–1)
- 1964: Alabama (8–0)
- 1963: Ole Miss (5–0–1)
- 1962: Ole Miss (6–0)
- 1961: Alabama (7-0), LSU (6–0)
- 1960: Ole Miss (5–0–1)
- 1959: Georgia (7–0)
- 1958: LSU (6–0)
- 1957: Auburn (7–0)
- 1956: Tennessee (6–0)
- 1955: Ole Miss (5–1)
- 1954: Ole Miss (5–0)
- 1953: Alabama (4–0–3)
- 1952: Georgia Tech (7–0)
- 1951: Georgia Tech (7–0), Tennessee (5–0)
- 1950: Kentucky (5–1)
- 1949: Tulane (5–1)
- 1948: Georgia (6–0)
- 1947: Ole Miss (6–1)
- 1946: Georgia, Tennessee (5–0)
- 1945: Alabama (6–0)
- 1944: Georgia Tech (4–0)
- 1943: Georgia Tech (3–0)
- 1942: Georgia (6–1)
- 1941: Mississippi State (4–0–1)
- 1940: Tennessee (5–0)
- 1939: Georgia Tech (6–0), Tennessee (6–0), and Tulane (5–0)
- 1938: Tennessee (7–0)
- 1937: Alabama (6–0)
- 1936: LSU (6–0)
- 1935: LSU (5–0)
- 1934: Alabama (7–0), Tulane (8–0)
- 1933: Alabama (5–0–1)
Who has won the most SEC Championships?
Alabama has won the most SEC Championships with 30 titles. Below is a list of schools who have won SEC titles:
- Alabama - 30
- Georgia - 14
- Tennessee - 13
- LSU - 12
- Florida - 8*
- Auburn - 8
- Ole Miss - 6
- Georgia Tech - 5 (former member)
- Tulane - 3 (former member)
- Kentucky - 2
- Mississippi State - 1
* Florida had its 1984 title vacated
