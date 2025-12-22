Favorite 'Dogs: Back Browns to Push Steelers to the Brink

Bowl season is upon us in college football, which means there is a football game on television every day until well into the new year.

While the College Football Playoff pauses until New Year’s Eve, we have plenty of bowl games and NFL action to keep us entertained in the meantime.

With that, let’s take a look at a couple of underdogs to watch out for in the week to come.

Central Michigan vs. Northwestern

Last week, we got another winner. Miami won straight up (SU) against Texas A&M to continue what has been a nice run for us recently, spotting underdogs to back.

This week, let’s be a bit more ambitious and take a look at the GameAbove Sports Bowl, featuring a double-digit underdog in Central Michigan.

I think there is a motivational edge with Central Michigan coming from a smaller conference (MAC) and getting a chance to play a team from the Big Ten. This game will mean a lot to the Chippewas. I’m not sure that the same can be said for favored Northwestern.

Also, Central Michigan wins games with its rushing attack, averaging 165.5 rushing yards per game. That's a formula that is conducive to keeping the game close as an underdog. Northwestern is limited on offense and was held to under 20 points in six of its 12 games this year.

With a total of just 43.5 points expected in this game, a low-scoring game in which Central Michigan can hang around and perhaps pull off the upset is in play.

PICK: Central Michigan (+10.5) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points or win outright

Steelers @ Browns

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have done it once again, clinching yet another winning season. Now they have their sights set on a division title, as they look to secure their first playoff win in nearly a decade.

They can clinch the AFC North with a win Sunday against the Browns, who will look to play spoiler.

The Browns have been feisty at home and just played a tight game against the Bills, losing 23-20 while covering as double-digit underdogs. While the Browns would surely love to prevent their division rivals from clinching, they might not even have that opportunity. If the Packers beat the Ravens on Saturday night, the Steelers will clinch before they take the field on Sunday, giving them very little to play for.

Taking the underdog here in a game that might be meaningless to both teams is not a bad idea.

Even if the Steelers are motivated, I expect the Browns to relish playing the role of spoiler and give the Steelers all they can handle. The Steelers will be without their best wide receiver, DK Metcalf, as he faces suspension for an incident with a fan last Sunday.

I think we get a game that goes down to the wire.

PICK: Browns (+4.5) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points or win outright

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.