2025 College Football Bowl Game Odds: Lines, Spreads for Every Game

It's college football bowl season, and we've got the lines for every postseason matchup.

Let's dive into the odds for all the exciting games at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 12.

All times ET

SATURDAY, DEC. 13

Boise State @ Washington (8 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Washington -10 (Washington favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Boise State covers)

Moneyline: Washington -355 favorite to win; Boise State +280 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

TUESDAY, DEC. 16

Troy @ Jacksonville State (9 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Troy -3 (Troy favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jacksonville State covers)

Moneyline: Troy -162 favorite to win; Jacksonville State +136 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17

Old Dominion @ South Florida (5 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: South Florida -3 (South Florida favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Old Dominion covers)

Moneyline: South Florida-162 favorite to win; Old Dominion +136 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Louisiana @ Delaware (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Louisiana -3 (Louisiana favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Delaware covers)

Moneyline: Louisiana -162 favorite to win; Delaware +136 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

THURSDAY, DEC. 18

Missouri State @ Arkansas State (9 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Missouri State -1.5 (Missouri State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Arkansas State covers)

Moneyline: Missouri State -120 favorite to win; Arkansas State +100 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY, DEC. 19

Kennesaw State @ Western Michigan (11 a.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Western Michigan -4 (Western Michigan favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Kennesaw State covers)

Moneyline: Western Michigan -185 favorite to win; Kennesaw State +154 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Memphis @ NC State (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: NC State -5.5 (NC State favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Memphis covers)

Moneyline: NC State -218 favorite to win; Memphis +180 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Alabama @ No. 8 Oklahoma (8 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -1.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -112 favorite to win; Oklahoma -108 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, DEC. 20

No. 10 Miami @ No. 7 Texas A&M (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Texas A&M -3.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -180 favorite to win; Miami +150 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Tulane @ No. 6 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Ole Miss -17.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -900 favorite to win; Tulane +600 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 James Madison @ No. 5 Oregon (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Oregon -21.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise James Madison covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -2100 favorite to win; James Madison +1100 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, DEC. 22

Washington State @ Utah State (2 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Utah State -3 (Utah State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: Utah State -155 favorite to win; Washington State +130 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

TUESDAY, DEC. 23

Toledo @ Louisville (2 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Louisville -8.5 (Louisville favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Toledo covers)

Moneyline: Louisville -325 favorite to win; Toledo +260 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Western Kentucky @ Southern Miss (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Western Kentucky -4 (Western Kentucky favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Southern Miss covers)

Moneyline: Western Kentucky -185 favorite to win; Southern Miss +154 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

UNLV @ Ohio (9 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: UNLV -4.5 (UNLV favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Ohio covers)

Moneyline: UNLV -198 favorite to win; Ohio +164 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 24

Cal @ Hawaii (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Cal -1.5 (Cal favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Hawaii covers)

Moneyline: Cal -120 favorite to win; Hawaii +100 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY, DEC. 26

Central Michigan @ Northwestern (1 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Northwestern -10.5 (Northwestern favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Central Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Northwestern -380 favorite to win; Central Michigan +300 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Mexico @ Minnesota (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Minnesota -2.5 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)

Moneyline: Minnesota -144 favorite to win; New Mexico +120 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

FIU @ UTSA (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: UTSA -8.5 (UTSA favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise FIU covers)

Moneyline: UTSA -325 favorite to win; FIU +260 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, DEC. 27

Pittsburgh @ East Carolina (11 a.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -4 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise East Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -175 favorite to win; East Carolina +145 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Penn State @ Clemson (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -3 (Clemson favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -155 favorite to win; Penn State +130 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

UConn @ Army (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Army -5.5 (Army favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise UConn covers)

Moneyline: Army -198 favorite to win; UConn +164 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Georgia Tech @ No. 12 BYU (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: BYU -4.5 (BYU favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: BYU -198 favorite to win; Georgia Tech +164 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Miami (OH) @ Fresno State (4:30 p.m., CW Network)

Point spread: Fresno State -3.5 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Miami OH covers)

Moneyline: Fresno State -162 favorite to win; Miami OH +136 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 25 North Texas @ San Diego State (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: North Texas -3 (North Texas favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)

Moneyline: North Texas -162 favorite to win; San Diego State +136 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 Virginia @ Missouri (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Missouri -7 (Missouri favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Missouri -265 favorite to win; Virginia +215 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

LSU @ No. 21 Houston (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Houston -3 (Houston favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Houston -155 favorite to win; LSU +130 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, DEC. 29

Georgia Southern @ App State (2 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia Southern -3.5 (Georgia Southern favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise App State covers)

Moneyline: Georgia Southern -166 favorite to win; App State +140 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

TUESDAY, DEC. 30

Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana Tech (2 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Louisiana Tech -8.5 (Louisiana Tech favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Coastal Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech -325 favorite to win; Coastal Carolina +260 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee @ Illinois (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -4.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -192 favorite to win; Illinois +160 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 USC @ TCU (9 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: USC -6 (USC favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise TCU covers)

Moneyline: USC -230 favorite to win; TCU +190 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 31

No. 23 Iowa @ No. 14 Vanderbilt (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Vanderbilt -5.5 (Vanderbilt favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -218 favorite to win; Iowa +180 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona State @ Duke (2 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Duke -1.5 (Duke favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)

Moneyline: Duke -120 favorite to win; Arizona State +100 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 18 Michigan @ No. 13 Texas (3 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -7 (Texas favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Texas -265 favorite to win; Michigan +215 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Nebraska @ No. 15 Utah (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -15.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Utah -650 favorite to win; Nebraska +470 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

TBD @ No. 2 Ohio State (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

THURSDAY, JAN. 1 2026

TBD @ No. 4 Texas Tech (noon, ESPN)

TBD @ No. 1 Indiana (4 p.m., ESPN)

TBD @ No. 4 Georgia (8 p.m., ESPN)

FRIDAY, JAN. 2

Rice @ Texas State (1 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texas State -10 (Texas State favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Rice covers)

Moneyline: Texas State -375 favorite to win; Rice +295 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Navy @ Cincinnati (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Navy -4 (Navy favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cincinnati covers)

Moneyline: Navy -180 favorite to win; Cincinnati +150 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 Arizona @ SMU (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Arizona -3 (Arizona favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise SMU covers)

Moneyline: Arizona -148 favorite to win; SMU +124 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wake Forest @ Mississippi State (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Mississippi State -2.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -130 favorite to win; Wake Forest +110 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined