EA Sports announces 'College Football 26' video game is coming this year

EA Sports' beloved college football video game series won't be hitting the transfer portal any time soon.

"College Football 26" will return for the 2025 season and will be available this summer, EA Sports announced Thursday.

EA Sports re-launched the popular video game series in 2024, marking the first time it had released the game since 2013. Previously titled "NCAA Football," the video game series went on a hiatus due to a lawsuit settlement as former college football players argued that their name, image and likeness (NIL) were used without their consent.

The last version of the "NCAA Football" video game, which was already popular when it was released on an annual basis before its hiatus, was played by football fans for years as they clamored for EA Sports to release a new edition.

In February 2021, EA Sports announced that it was set to return after rules surrounding NIL and college athletes changed. Three years later, EA Sports shared that it was finally set to release "College Football 25" in July 2024.

When the game was released last summer, it instantly became one of the highest-selling video games of all time. After 2.8 million players bought the game at launch, "College Football 25" became the highest-selling video game of all time in the United States in November. It had several of the same features that made the previous "NCAA Football" games popular, including Dynasty Mode (where users could build programs) and Road to Glory (where users can play a college career as a player). It also included features to match the developments that have occurred in the college football world since the game was last released, including the College Football Playoff and conference expansion.

Practically every player in FBS also had their name featured in the game for the first time ever. Over 10,000 FBS players agreed to an NIL deal to be a part of the game.

College football fans also had fun using the different elements of the game, with videos of game play often going viral on social media. FOX Sports ran a series where we simulated the 2024 season 50 times in the game. We've also simulated each game of the CFP through "College Football 25," successfully predicting Notre Dame and Ohio State would win in the semifinals.

Of course, with a new edition of the game set to be released over the summer, there is already speculation over who'll be next on the cover. Colorado's Travis Hunter, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Michigan's Donovan Edwards were the three cover athletes for last year's game. If EA Sports sticks with a similar idea of picking stars currently playing college football to be cover athletes, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Texas' Arch Manning and Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love would seemingly be strong candidates to be featured.

